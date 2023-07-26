Nelnet Awarded GSA Schedule to Expand Support for Government Agencies

LINCOLN, Neb., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI), a student loan servicing, back-office, contact center, and technology provider for government agencies, is pleased to announce its latest achievement in supporting the public sector. As part of its strategic expansion efforts, Nelnet has secured a GSA Schedule with the General Services Administration (GSA), enabling the company to offer innovative solutions and expert team members to government agencies at fair and reasonable prices.

With decades of experience and a strong reputation for excellence, Nelnet is well-positioned to provide trusted and compliant support to federal, state, and local agencies. Through its GSA Schedule, Nelnet aims to streamline processes, enhance government efficiency, and ensure the prompt delivery of services to help agencies achieve their goals more effectively.

As the largest servicer (15.5 million borrowers as of March 31, 2023) of the Federal Student Loan program, Nelnet has a proven track record of delivering exceptional service to the Department of Education and its borrowers. With a focus on compliance, efficiency, and effectiveness, Nelnet offers flexible and scalable technology solutions, borrower support, and proven processes for efficient loan servicing and application processing.

"The GSA Schedule represents a significant milestone in Nelnet's growth strategy to serve better the needs of Federal, State, and Local Public Agencies," said Peter Sanderson, managing director and chief revenue officer of Nelnet Government Services. "Our expertise and commitment to seamless, secure, and efficient solutions help alleviate burdens faced by government agencies while providing an exceptional experience for the citizens we serve."

Nelnet's GSA Schedule (Contract # 47QTCA23D0069) currently covers the following Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) categories: Custom Computer Programming Services (54151), Computer Systems Design Services (541512), Computer Facilities Management Services (541513), and Other Computer-Related Services (541519). Nelnet is actively working to expand the number of MAS categories it supports to include additional technology products and services, accessibility services, and business process outsourcing solutions.

About Nelnet:
Headquartered in Lincoln, NE, Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified financial services and technology company committed to enriching lives through the power of service. Offering educational services, technology solutions, professional services, renewable energy, telecommunications, and asset management, Nelnet's largest operating businesses engage in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The company also makes investments in real estate and start-up ventures. To learn more, visit NelnetInc.com.

