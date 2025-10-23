Nelnet Campus Commerce Advances Project Horizon Following Successful Virtual Client Summit

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce, a trusted leader in higher education payment technology, announced major product updates and roadmap advancements following its 2025 Virtual Client Summit, reinforcing the continued momentum of Project Horizon—the company's multi-year initiative to modernize campus payment solutions.

More than 500 higher education professionals across the country attended the full-day virtual event on October 16, 2025. The summit brought together campus leaders to explore the future of Nelnet Campus Commerce, discuss new innovations, and hear directly from peers and industry experts about evolving trends in higher education finance.

Attendees previewed upcoming innovations on the Project Horizon roadmap, including new capabilities co-developed with colleges and universities. Featured updates included:

Enhanced payment plans that are offering greater flexibility for institutions and students that match individual financial needs.

that are offering greater flexibility for institutions and students that match individual financial needs. Enhancements to Nelnet Notify , connecting seamlessly to student and payer actions to deliver personalized, automated messages that improve engagement and on-time payments.

, connecting seamlessly to student and payer actions to deliver personalized, automated messages that improve engagement and on-time payments. Scholarship Manager updates that streamlined scholarship application, review and awarding workflows help to automate award distribution at a time when students and institutions face increased financial pressures.

The summit also featured insights from Ashley Jackson of the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO). She provided updates on federal funding trends, the impacts of the recent government shutdown, and increased FAFSA engagement rates shaping financial aid strategies across the nation.

"Every element of Project Horizon is designed to reduce effort, remove barriers, and ultimately support student success," said Brittany Hubbard, director of product experience at Nelnet Campus Commerce. "By building side by side with our client institutions, we're ensuring the future of payment technology is practical, flexible, and student focused."

Project Horizon: Building the Future Together

Unlike traditional system upgrades, Project Horizon is a holistic transformation of Nelnet Campus Commerce's payment technology, support model, and client engagement strategy. Its guiding principles of control, flexibility, and integration ensure solutions are deliberately built for the way institutions work today while positioning them for tomorrow's challenges.

"Project Horizon is a bold reimagining of the way higher education approaches payments and financial engagement," said Jackie Strohbehn, president of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "The feedback and collaboration we saw at the summit reaffirm our shared vision: student-first, institution-informed technology that adapts to the evolving needs of campuses everywhere."

Three key pillars anchor the initiative:

Engagement: Institutions are actively shaping product design through advisory boards, early adopter programs, and The Quad, Nelnet's online community connecting higher education leaders in real time.

Institutions are actively shaping product design through advisory boards, early adopter programs, and The Quad, Nelnet's online community connecting higher education leaders in real time. Product: The first new solution released under Project Horizon, Nelnet Notify, is already helping institutions send targeted, automated payment communications using ERP data. A redesigned billing and payments platform, developed in partnership with higher education design partners, is slated for release in late 2026.

The first new solution released under Project Horizon, Nelnet Notify, is already helping institutions send targeted, automated payment communications using ERP data. A redesigned billing and payments platform, developed in partnership with higher education design partners, is slated for release in late 2026. Support: Nelnet has introduced an adaptive service model featuring 24/7 domestic support, proactive outreach, and strategic account reviews tailored to institutional needs.

"Project Horizon is not just about technology, it's about partnership," Strohbehn added. "Together with our clients, we're building solutions that truly future-proof campus operations and enhance the student financial journey."

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers unlimited payment opportunities for nearly 1,000 colleges and universities and serves over 8 million students across the United States. Using the latest technology to create unique and integrated payment experiences, Nelnet Campus Commerce solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrated with every major enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. From payment processing and disbursements to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus.

About Nelnet Business Services

Nelnet Business Services (NBS) is a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), which provides payment technology and community management solutions for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, churches, and businesses in the U.S. and internationally. NBS serves nearly 1,000 higher education institutions and 12,000 K-12 schools worldwide.

SOURCE Nelnet Campus Commerce