Nelnet Campus Commerce Completes Workday Certified Integration

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce (NYSE:NNI) a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Select software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Nelnet Campus Commerce provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Student with Nelnet Campus Commerce's payment and cashiering solutions.

Workday Student is a unified system that enables higher education institutions to manage the end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle. The integration between Workday and Nelnet Campus Commerce allows higher education institutions, such as Stevens Institute of Technology and Wellesley College, to post payments and payment plan agreement information into Workday Student in real-time. It also provides students access to the most up-to-date data from Workday Student, such as outstanding charges, when determining how to make their payment.

"Together with Workday, we'll be able to empower higher education institutions to process payments more quickly and reconciliate accounts in real-time," said Jackie Strohbehn, president of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "We look forward to providing our joint customers with an intuitive tuition management and integrated commerce solution that provides real-time access to student finance information and helps elevate the student experience."

"The integration between Workday Student and Nelnet Campus Commerce provides real-time payment processing to students and families, which not only improves the student experience, but also improves the experience of our staff," said Ravi Ravishanker, chief information officer at Wellesley College. "The visibility we now have through a unified system with Workday creates greater efficiencies for the team in processing payments, and helps us ensure we are supporting our students as best as possible. We couldn't have done this without the incredible people we worked with at Nelnet Campus Commerce and Workday."

More information on the Nelnet Campus Commerce integration can be found on Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers payment technology for a smarter campus. Products use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,300 campuses across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major ERP. From payment processing and refunds, to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com .

