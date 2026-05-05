Nelnet Campus Commerce Named Top Higher Education Payment Solutions Provider by Education Technology Insights

LINCOLN, Neb., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), announced it has been named Top Higher Education Payment Solutions Provider for 2026 by Education Technology Insights, a leading education technology publication. The recognition highlights payment providers making a measurable impact on how colleges and universities manage, process, and protect student-facing financial transactions.

This designation marks the second time in three years that Nelnet Campus Commerce has been honored by the Education Technology Insights publisher family. In 2023, sister publication Enterprise Security Magazine named Nelnet Campus Commerce a Top Payment Security Solutions Provider, reinforcing the company's sustained focus on building secure, fully integrated payment technology for higher education.

Education Technology Insights is a monthly print and digital publication reaching more than 127,000 qualified subscribers. Honorees are selected through a structured evaluation process that includes subscriber nominations, editorial research, and review by an industry advisory panel.

For nearly 25 years, Nelnet Campus Commerce has maintained the highest levels of payment security and compliance in higher education, including Payment Card Industry (PCI) Level 1 validation, Point-to-Point (P2PE) Encryption, Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) compliance, and Nacha (the electronic payments association) Verified status. These credentials, combined with deep integrations across all major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, have made Nelnet Campus Commerce a trusted partner for more than 1,100 higher education institutions navigating an increasingly complex payments landscape.

"Being recognized by Education Technology Insights, and by the same publisher that recognized our payment security leadership in 2023, reflects the sustained commitment our team brings to this work every day," said Jackie Strohbehn, President of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "Higher education institutions deserve platforms that are not only flexible and intuitive for students and payers, but fundamentally secure. This recognition affirms that we are delivering on both, and we are grateful to our partner institutions who trust us to support their students and operations."

The full editorial profile of Nelnet Campus Commerce is available on the Education Technology Insights website.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers unlimited payment opportunities across campus. Solutions use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,100 higher education institutions across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major ERP system. From payment processing and refunds to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com.

SOURCE Nelnet Campus Commerce