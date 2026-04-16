Nelnet Campus Commerce to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg - Airing April 18 on CNBC

This segment offers viewers an inside look at how Nelnet Campus Commerce simplifies complex educational financial processes, and through their partnership with the University of Notre Dame, creates a unique way to make higher education affordable for all students. By combining technology with customer-focused strategies, the company helps students better manage financial responsibilities and plan for their future.

As financial systems continue to evolve, companies like Nelnet Campus Commerce play a key role in making services more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly. The feature highlights how innovation can improve the way people interact with financial tools and resources.

By showcasing Nelnet Campus Commerce, Now We Know! brings attention to the systems that support financial stability and educational opportunity. The series remains committed to sharing stories that inform and inspire, helping audiences better understand the infrastructure behind everyday life.

About Now We Know!

Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8– minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg. Learn more at NowWeKnowTV.com.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers unlimited payment opportunities across campus. Solutions use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,100 campuses across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. From payment processing and refunds to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com.

All images courtesy of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg

SOURCE Nelnet Campus Commerce