Nelnet Campus Commerce Announces Partnership with Atrium Campus to Expand the Connected Campus Experience

LINCOLN, Neb., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce, a Nelnet company (NYSE: NNI) and a leading provider of payment technology for higher education, today announced a strategic partnership with Atrium Campus, the premier provider of cloud-native campus card and mobile credential management solutions. The partnership connects two technology-forward companies serving higher education institutions, with a shared focus on improving operational efficiency and the student experience.

Nelnet Campus Commerce serves more than 1,100 institutions nationwide with PCI Level 1-validated payment technology that integrates with every major ERP system. Atrium Campus serves institutions ranging from 300 to more than 150,000 users, providing a mobile-first, cloud-native, and agnostic platform that unifies campus card management, mobile credentials, access control, meal plans, dining point of sale, mobile ordering, and online account management. With more than 300 technology partners, Atrium has built a highly connected campus ecosystem.

"At Nelnet Campus Commerce, we believe the campus financial experience should extend beyond the billing statement," said Jackie Strohbehn, President of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "Partnering with technology-forward companies like Atrium Campus is how we expand access and operational efficiency to every corner of campus. This is about building an ecosystem that works better for administrators and students alike."

For higher education financial administrators, bursars and Chief Financial Officers managing increasingly complex campus operations, the partnership represents a meaningful expansion of the technology networks available through both platforms. Atrium's cloud-native architecture is designed to replace legacy proprietary campus card systems with flexible, lower-cost solutions built for today's mobile-first student population. Nelnet Campus Commerce brings decades of experience and a deeply integrated payment infrastructure trusted by institutions of all sizes.

"Great partnerships are built on shared values and a common vision for impact. Atrium's partnership with Nelnet doubles down on our commitment to offer our clients best-of-breed partners that support them in meaningful ways," said Sami Takieddine, Director of Partnerships at Atrium. "We're excited to partner with the Nelnet team and will work to closely integrate our solutions in the coming months to create more options for Atrium clients that ease the administrative, day-to-day burden facing campuses of all sizes."

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce (campuscommerce.com) delivers payment technology for a smarter campus. Products use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,100 campuses across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1-validated and integrate with every major ERP. From payment processing and refunds to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus.

About Atrium Campus

Atrium Campus is the premier provider of cloud-native, non-proprietary campus card and mobile credential management solutions, serving education, business, government, senior living and healthcare institutions ranging from 300 to more than 150,000 users. The company provides comprehensive one-card solutions that unify access control, meal plan, payments, activities and campus services into seamless mobile-first user experiences. Learn more at atriumcampus.com.

SOURCE Nelnet Campus Commerce