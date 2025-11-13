Nelnet Campus Commerce Processed Over $602 Million in Title IV Refunds, Improving Transparency for Students

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce, a leader in higher education payment technology, is pleased to announce that it processed more than 230,000 automated clearing house (ACH) refunds totaling over $602 million, plus more than 60,000 paper check refunds worth nearly $90 million in 2025. These results demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to making student payment experiences easier and more transparent through its multi-year modernization initiative, Project Horizon.

"Our Refunds solution exemplifies how we prioritize meeting institutions' and students' needs through product development," noted Brittany Hubbard, director of product strategy for Nelnet Campus Commerce. "For many institutions, processing student refunds is a time-consuming task. It's challenging to keep students informed about the status of their refund, resulting in an overwhelming number of 'where's my money' calls to the bursar's office. Nelnet Refunds offers a solution to automate this process while giving students more options."

Nelnet Refunds provides a solution for fast, flexible and compliant disbursement of Title IV refunds. It helps bursar offices streamline operations and reduce manual processes. Thanks to a user-friendly online portal, Nelnet Refunds also enables students to choose from multiple disbursement methods and check the status of their disbursements at any time, minimizing the need for calls to the bursar's office.

"We've used Nelnet Refunds for the past six months now, and I cannot imagine going back to the manual process we used before," said Cassandra Nash, student accounts and cashiering manager for Palomer College. "We're finally able to offer our students direct deposit, and it has significantly simplified the refund process for our staff."

Informed Innovation Through Project Horizon

Nelnet Campus Commerce's commitment to providing an intuitive, user-driven refund disbursement process reflects its broader effort to make the entire student payment experience more accessible. Project Horizon is an initiative aimed at holistically transforming the company's payment technology, support model and client engagement strategy through informed innovation and purposeful evolution.

"Project Horizon is about more than just providing higher education institutions with effective technology," commented Jackie Strohbehn, president of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "Through this initiative, we are prioritizing partnership, working together with clients to develop solutions that simplify complex processes."

Anchored by the three key pillars of engagement, product and support, Project Horizon aims to deliver solutions deliberately built for the way higher education institutions work today while positioning them for the future. Nelnet Campus Commerce's success with Nelnet Refunds reflects this larger purpose.

"We are proud to have supported our higher education partners by efficiently processing nearly 300,000 total refunds this year," added Strohbehn. "Incremental innovation led by client feedback improves campus payment processes. We can see that clearly in these numbers. But this is just the beginning of the results we aim to achieve through Project Horizon."

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce (NYSE: NNI) delivers unlimited payment opportunities for nearly 1,000 higher education institutions and serves 8 million students across the United States. Using the latest technology to create unique and integrated payment experiences, Nelnet Campus Commerce solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. From payment processing and disbursements to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus.

