Nelnet International Partners With Education Sector Leaders To Inspire The Future Of Education In Indonesia

LINCOLN, Neb., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet International, a leading provider of high-quality education and commerce platforms, is proud to announce the launch of the Nelnet Education Leaders Forums in Indonesia.

These forums will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, customers, partners, and practitioners from around the world to help solve some of the most demanding education challenges of our time. Nelnet is honored to work alongside partners including the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Indonesian Association of Private Higher Education Institutions (APTISI) and the Indonesia Australia Business Council (IABC), as it brings together the world's best practices for the benefit of all.

"Nelnet Business Services works with more than 11,000 K-12 schools and 1,200 higher education institutions globally to help them embed best practices within their organizations. As part of that division, Nelnet International's experience helping organizations navigate the challenges of 2020 means we are well-placed to empower Indonesian schools and higher education institutions to become international leaders in successfully innovating and adapting to online learning," said DeeAnn Wenger, President, Nelnet Business Services.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated a move toward digitization and blended learning models worldwide, creating infrastructure challenges and stretching the sector's capacity for change.

Nadiem Makarim, Indonesia's minister of education and culture and co-founder of Gojek, the country's first tech unicorn, has stated that "distance learning could be permanent".

The first Nelnet International Education Leaders Forum, focusing on the higher education sector, will be held on Tuesday 30th of March at 9.30am WIB. Attendees will hear from expert speakers including George Iwan Marantika, National President IABC and Chairman for Australian Bilateral Committee KADIN Indonesia.

"COVID-19 has redefined teaching and learning models. The concept of university will become technology-driven, with tertiary leaders' ability to adapt and reinvent their campus a key success factor. Those who respond proactively to this great reset will be the new leaders in higher education – the playing field has been leveled," said Marantika.

The next Education Leaders Forum, targeted to K-12 providers, will take place in April 2021.

"With education providers across Indonesia adjusting to the new realities of learning delivery, we're excited to support them and come together to share learnings and insights," said Wenger.

About Nelnet International

Nelnet International delivers powerful education and commerce platforms that unite strategy, people, process, and technology. We support customers in the education, local government, and healthcare sectors to build future-focused, agile businesses. As a division of Nelnet Business Services, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) we serve more than 11,000 K-12 schools and 1,200 higher education institutions across the globe. For more information, visit nelnetintl.com.

For more information or to register your attendance to this event:

Education Leaders Forum Registration Link

SOURCE Nelnet International