Nelnet International Partners With Indonesian Thought Leaders To Explore The Future Of Education For Our Children

LINCOLN, Neb., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet International, a leading provider of education and payment platforms, is proud to announce the second event in our Indonesian series of Nelnet International Education Leaders Forums. This event, focuses on the future of our children and K-12 schools in the age of COVID-19, following a successful forum targeted at the higher education sector.

Bringing together thought leaders, partners, and practitioners from around the world to discuss changing priorities and emerging themes, these forums demonstrate Nelnet's ongoing commitment to Indonesia's education sector. Nelnet is honored to partner with respected organizations including the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (Australia), Nahdlatul Ulama, the Indonesia Australia Business Council (IABC) and Global Victoria, and Amikom University to share insights and explore best practice in today's uncertain operating environment.

"Nelnet International works with more than 11,000 schools globally to help them build future-focused, agile institutions. Our experience working with faith-based schools from early childhood education to senior secondary during some of the sector's most challenging times means we are well-placed to empower Indonesian schools to respond to the evolving education landscape," said DeeAnn Wenger, President of Nelnet Business Services.

The second Nelnet International Education Leaders Forum, The Future of our Children – K-12 Schools in the Age of COVID-19, will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 9.30 AM WIB. Attendees will hear from expert speakers including George Marantika, President of the Indonesia Australia Business Council, and Prof. Dr. M. Suyanto, M.M., the Rector of the University of AMIKOM Yogyakarta, and the Indonesian Ambassador to Australia, His Excellency Y. Kristiarto Legowo.

"If educators cannot adapt to the situation caused by the pandemic, then our children will potentially be a 'lost generation'. As children now must conduct their learning and education via virtual and online without physically meeting their fellow students, friends, and teachers it is therefore obvious that there will be something significantly lost in the lives of children. Character building, values, attitude is very difficult to learn online," said KH Fahmi Akbar Idris of Nahdalatul Ulama (NU) whom will also be one of the speakers.

Key themes to be explored include early childhood development; the growing role of parents in fostering education; supporting students' mental, social, and spiritual development; and the implications of online and blended learning.

"COVID-19 has redefined education. Our younger learners and their families are being exposed to different teaching and learning models than those of the past. Parents who previously delegated much of the responsibility for learning to teachers and schools are now expected to play an increasing role in their children's education. This includes a focus on supporting the whole child, including their social and spiritual development, along with traditional learning," said George Marantika.

"Education providers across Indonesia continue to adjust to the new realities of learning delivery in 2021 and beyond," said DeeAnn Wenger. "Nelnet International is excited to be part of the conversation about the future of K-12 education and our children's learning and development more broadly."

About Nelnet International

Nelnet International delivers powerful education and payment platforms that unite people, strategy, process, and technology. We support customers in the education, local government, and healthcare sectors to build future-focused, agile businesses. As a division of Nelnet Business Services, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) we serve more than 11,000 schools and 1,200 universities across the globe. For more information, visit nelnetintl.com.

For more information or to register your attendance to this event:

Education Leaders Forum Registration Link

SOURCE Nelnet International

Related Links

https://nelnetinc.com

