Nelnet to Announce Fourth Quarter Results; Board Approves Dividend

News provided by

Nelnet, Inc.

Jan 30, 2025, 17:00 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on Friday, March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

The company also announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Nelnet Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net income...

Nelnet to Announce Third Quarter Results

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the close of the New York...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Carriers and Services

Carriers and Services

Telecommunications Equipment

Telecommunications Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics