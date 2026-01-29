Nelnet to Announce Fourth Quarter Results; Board Approves Dividend

News provided by

Nelnet, Inc.

Jan 29, 2026, 16:40 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on Friday, March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The company also announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Nelnet Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $106.7 million, or $2.94 per share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared with GAAP net income ...

Nelnet Canada to Acquire Canadian Student Loan Servicing Business

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelnet Canada, Inc., today announced an agreement with DH Corporation, a wholly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Carriers and Services

Carriers and Services

Telecommunications Equipment

Telecommunications Equipment

Education

Education

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics