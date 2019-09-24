NELSON and Peekapak partner to support Canadian students' social and emotional well-being

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NELSON, Canada's leading education solutions provider announced today a partnership with Peekapak. Together they are teaming up to deliver educational resources to support social emotional learning in Canadian schools.

Peekapak is an engaging series of levelled readers that integrate with literacy, reading, writing, and health outcomes. The series explores 10 social and emotional learning themes at four reading levels, making it flexible and accessible for any pre-kindergarten to Grade 3 classrooms.

Steve Brown, NELSON CEO, says "We believe a good learning experience begins with a focus on social and emotional well-being. Educators require the right tools to create a learning environment that is caring, safe, and inclusive. With Peekapak Pals, students will be engaged, and educators will easily integrate social and emotional learning concepts with English Language Arts."

NELSON's vision is to create authentic learning experiences that cater to the individual needs of students. The myPeekaville app allows students to own their personalized online learning experience that incorporates literacy and game-based learning to engage students in the classroom or at home.

"As Canadians, my co-founder and I are excited to partner with NELSON to help students across Canada learn skills like self-regulation and empathy," says Ami Shah, Peekapak Co-Founder and CEO. "Research shows developing social emotional learning skills can help prepare students to not only achieve stronger academic outcomes but be better able to manage stress, anxiety and to be more resilient."

The Peekapak Pals book series will publish September 30th. Canadian schools can pre-order today by contacting their NELSON expert.

About Peekapak

Peekapak is an award-winning social-emotional learning platform, which engages elementary students to learn skills like self-regulation, empathy and teamwork. The platform has reached over 250,000 educators and students worldwide. Peekapak does this using stories, classroom lessons, family activities and game-based learning. For more information about Peekapak, please visit peekapak.com or find us on Twitter.

About NELSON

NELSON is Canada's largest and leading education solutions provider focused on transforming learning through world-class experiences. Our mission is to empower student and educator success by providing them access to trusted solutions, authentic resources, and engaging technologies. To learn more visit us Nelson.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Nelson Education