NELSON and SAGE Publishing expand their partnership to deliver increased choice for post-secondary institutions

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nelson, Canada's leading education solutions provider, announced today an extended partnership with SAGE Publishing, a global independent academic publisher, that will position Nelson as the exclusive distributor in Canada.

The expansion of SAGE resources will compliment Nelson's current product offering and provides post-secondary campuses and bookstores across the country with increased access to learning solutions to meet the needs of all students.

"We are committed to providing all students with the best learning experience and fostering their success by enabling access to the right solutions," said Steve Brown, President and CEO of Nelson. "SAGE Publishing is a trusted brand in the market. Our partnership is another step in Nelson's larger strategy to improve student access to learning resources and strengthens our relationship with institutions and bookstores."

"We are delighted to better support faculty and students in Canada through this partnership," said Michele Sordi, Senior Vice President and Head of US College Division at SAGE Publishing. "SAGE is committed to student success not only by curating high-quality content from expert authors and delivering that content in a variety of formats, but also by expanding access and affordable purchase options. We believe that providing students more options for access to high-quality course materials will empower them to take control of their learning and enhance their engagement with their courses."

About SAGE Publishing

Sara Miller McCune founded SAGE Publishing in 1965 to support the dissemination of usable knowledge and educate a global community. SAGE is a leading international provider of innovative, high-quality content publishing more than 1,000 journals and over 800 new books each year, spanning a wide range of subject areas. Our growing selection of library products includes archives, data, case studies and video. SAGE remains majority owned by our founder and after her lifetime will become owned by a charitable trust that secures the company's continued independence. Principal offices are located in Los Angeles, London, New Delhi, Singapore, Washington DC and Melbourne. www.sagepublishing.com



About NELSON

Nelson is Canada's largest and leading education solutions provider focused on transforming learning through world-class experiences. Our mission is to empower student and educator success by providing them access to trusted solutions, authentic resources, and engaging technologies. To learn more visit us at Nelson.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

