Nelson Cabinetry's Trending Finishes: How to Style Your Home with 2025's Hottest Cabinet Colors

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Cabinetry is thrilled to introduce seven new cabinet finishes to its collection for 2025, offering a fresh array of stylish options to elevate any kitchen or bathroom remodel. These new finishes span across Nelson's popular Slim Shaker, Shaker, and Flat Panel lines, bringing together modern aesthetics and timeless appeal.

What's New in 2025

By the end of this year, Nelson Cabinetry has expanded its product lines with brand-new finishes that align with the latest design trends.

Our new finishes include:

Slim White and Slim Wood from our Slim Shaker line

and from our line Black Shaker , expanding our popular Shaker series

, expanding our popular series Glossy White, Matte White, Rustic Oak, and Walnut Oak from our Flat Panel series

These finishes are set to redefine the look and feel of kitchens and bathrooms in 2025.

Why Choose Nelson Cabinetry?

Nelson Cabinetry has a reputation for delivering high-quality, durable, and affordable cabinetry, and these new finishes further expand the choices available to homeowners, contractors, and designers. Whether you're renovating a kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room, Nelson Cabinetry offers versatile options that suit any style.

To help customers visualize their projects, Nelson Cabinetry offers free 3D kitchen design services. Simply provide your kitchen measurements, and our expert designers will help bring your vision to life with the new 2025 finishes.

How to Style with 2025's Hottest Finishes

Nelson Cabinetry's latest finishes provide endless possibilities for creating spaces that are both functional and beautiful. Here are a few ideas to help you style your home with the newest finishes:

Pair Slim White with bold backsplashes : Add contrast with dark countertops or bold-colored tiles to make your Slim White cabinets pop.

: Add contrast with dark countertops or bold-colored tiles to make your Slim White cabinets pop. Go earthy with Slim Wood : Use green or neutral wall colors to complement the warmth of Slim Wood, bringing nature indoors for a cozy atmosphere.

: Use green or neutral wall colors to complement the warmth of Slim Wood, bringing nature indoors for a cozy atmosphere. Dare with Black Shaker : Pair it with gold or brass hardware for a luxurious look or keep it monochromatic with dark countertops and fixtures for an ultra-modern space.

: Pair it with gold or brass hardware for a luxurious look or keep it monochromatic with dark countertops and fixtures for an ultra-modern space. Create a high-gloss finish with Glossy White : Accent with metallic hardware and high-gloss surfaces to achieve a polished, sophisticated kitchen design.

: Accent with metallic hardware and high-gloss surfaces to achieve a polished, sophisticated kitchen design. Matte White for simplicity : Use this subtle finish as the backdrop for colorful kitchen accessories or unique statement lighting.

: Use this subtle finish as the backdrop for colorful kitchen accessories or unique statement lighting. Rustic and Walnut Oak for a natural vibe: These finishes are perfect for farmhouse-style kitchens or transitional spaces that blend modern with rustic charm.

For more styling tips read Nelson Cabinetry's blog.

Explore the New Finishes

The 2025 cabinet finishes are now available on the Nelson Cabinetry website. Visit us today to start designing your dream kitchen or bathroom and see how these trending finishes can transform your home.

For more information, contact Nelson Cabinetry at:

Nelson Cabinetry LLC

Phone: 832-998-6598

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.nelsonkb.com

SOURCE Nelson Cabinetry