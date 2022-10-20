NELSON DE LA NUEZ: Solo Art Exhibition "Made in the USA" to Open at National Arts Club New York

Nov 1st Artist Appearance and Reception for Contemporary Pop Artist Nelson De La Nuez

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious National Arts Club in New York will be holding a solo art exhibition, "Made in the USA," for internationally sold contemporary pop artist Nelson De La Nuez, also known by his brand name, King of Pop Art. The show will be held in the Grand Gallery from November 1st- 22nd. It is curated by DTR Modern Gallery located in New York.

Contemporary Pop Artist Nelson De La Nuez, The King of Pop Art, National Arts Club New York, DTR Modern Gallery. Let's Fly Away New York Mixed Media, Contemporary Pop Artist Nelson De La Nuez, The King of Pop Art, National Arts Club New York, DTR Modern Gallery.

The California based artist will be making an appearance for the opening night reception on November 1 from 6-9pm. The club is private, but open to the public for gallery viewing until 5pm daily. The Nov 1st reception and show requires an invite or RSVP. Please contact DTR gallery if you would like to attend or if you are media/press to cover the event.

The show's title reflects the fact that the artist came to the US from Havana, Cuba at the age of 7 with his family, literally with nothing and revealed his talents over time, meticulously perfecting his craft. He has always had an incredibly strong work ethic. The humble beginnings of a now very successful artist have kept him grounded and always creating and reinventing. The irony is what he became well known for is because of what he came to know best; American culture, pop culture, advertising, etc..

The exhibition will display a comprehensive variety of De La Nuez's artwork including mixed media sketches, originals on canvas and sculptures including his renowned realistic looking donuts that have become best sellers for the galleries. He has had waiting lists up to 3 months for the donuts.

Nelson De La Nuez's mixed-media art comments on the state of our society in a way that's equal parts satire and aspiration. Always evolving, he is a master at embedding deeper meaning into familiar visual references, updating his themes to reflect the modern culture of society today.

Over the course of his career, his voice has continued to evolve to provide a subtle and fun commentary on luxury, wealth and pop culture in a way that remains timeless and relevant. Taking inspiration from board games, newspapers, vintage ads and other visual references that speak to upward mobility, he demonstrates that art can be both humorous and intellectual at the same time. There is an air of accessibility and playfulness along with a sophistication to his work that has, in turn, led to his significant popularity, loyal collectors and soaring values throughout the years.

De La Nuez's work makes appearances at the likes of the prestigious Art Basel Miami, Hong Kong and Hamptons shows to name a few. His branded collections with prominent home, lifestyle and fashion names, such as Corum Swiss watches, sold out in Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and more. His art hangs in prominent corporate and private collections.

He and his artwork have been featured in publications such as Veranda; House Beautiful, Miami Living Magazine; Modern Luxury Interiors Magazine; Manhattan Magazine, Las Vegas, Haute Residence; Angeleno, The New York Observer, VUE New Jersey, Elevated Home & Design Magazine, Aspen Magazine, Aspen's Gallery Guide, Dan's Papers, C California Style and Paris Match

DTR Modern Galleries is the artist's main gallery; "We have been proud to feature De La Nuez in all 5 locations in Palm Beach, Boston, Nantucket, New York and Washington, D.C. His work has become so popular with collectors that he can barely keep up with the constant flow of orders and inventory required. We keep him very busy. It's a great problem for all of us," stated DTR's owner, Ted Vassilev.

De La Nuez is currently working with a publisher on a comprehensive book project of his career spanning nearly 4 decades, featuring articles contributed by critics and curators from Art in America, Art News and Art Forum, to be tentatively published by Scala Art Publishers in 2024.

About:

NAC is located at 15 Gramercy Park South, NY, NY. It was founded in 1898. Members have included the likes of Mark Twain, Eleanor Roosevelt, Humphrey Bogart, Martin Scorsese.

DTR NY Gallery is located at 458 West Broadway, NY, NY 10012.

Nelson De La Nuez is sold in galleries worldwide

Social: Instagram / King of Pop Art Facebook Page

Further show info: Taylor Pope: 212-677-2802

Interviews or info on/with Artist: 626-827-7774

For more info: Taylor Pope: 212-677-2802

[email protected]

