NELSON DE LA NUEZ to License His Iconic Luxury Lifestyle Brand, The King of Pop Art, Through His New Forward Strategies Management Team

The Artist's New Licensing Brand Management Team Will Launch Licensing Partners to Create a Range of New, Carefully Curated Branded Products to Complement His Luxury Driven Contemporary Pop Art

BOSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson De La Nuez, world renown, contemporary Artist and designer will build further on his luxury Brand and Market momentum through strategic category expansions beyond his consistently in demand and collectible artwork via his new Forward Strategies brand management team. The new De La Nuez collections plan to include but are not limited to luggage/travel items, decorative pillows, kitchen/entertaining/tabletop, giftware, paper goods, beach accessories, and more.

Let's Fly Away, copyright: Artist Nelson De La Nuez, King of Pop Art, mixed media Champagne Problems, copyright: Artist Nelson De La Nuez, King of Pop Art, mixed media

In order to properly execute and manage these initiatives, De La Nuez has engaged a team of industry veterans for his licensing brand management, led by Dick Kunkle and Jayson Score of Forward Strategies LLC. Kunkle formerly held senior Management positions at Lenox, Hartmann luggage and Waterford Crystal. Score is a management consultant and held senior management positions at several industry leaders including Lenox, Syratech, and Boston Warehouse Trading Corp.

The new licensing partners will collaborate with De La Nuez's design and marketing teams to create unique product collections. Each partner will be responsible for the marketing and distribution targeting upscale department and specialty stores across the US and Canada. The new collections expect to launch in Spring 2024.

"De La Nuez has established a huge audience of collectors and fans over many years through his artwork. We intend to carry through the voice of his brand with its sophisticated, yet fun, luxury driven art," states Score. His art has become immediately recognizable and is sold in many prestigious galleries internationally from Palm Beach to the Hamptons and Nantucket to DC to Hong Kong, as well as in private and corporate collections such as Delta Airlines VIP Sky Club /Delta One lounges throughout the US. The artist also has a strong celebrity and entertainment industry driven collector base.

"Retail and licensing are critical steps for the De La Nuez brand as we aim to connect more broadly with the targeted consumer. Any products and brands we decide to work with will be within the luxury lifestyle categories and feel to stay on brand with his art. The artist will be very hands on to be sure everything remains his vision," explains Kunkle.

"I am constantly hearing from my collectors that they want more from my brand; for example, they want to be able to travel with the luggage with my art on it to express themselves. How people decorate their homes and what they wear is an expression of who they are. People show a bit of their true selves through my art and what they choose to hang on their walls. Now they can take it outside of those walls and expand it within," says De La Nuez. The new licensing agreements with experienced partners will deliver on these consumer's needs.

For information about licensing partnerships and retail distribution, contact:

Forward Strategies, LLC, c/o Jayson Score

[email protected]

About Nelson De La Nuez – One of the most sought-after contemporary Pop artists practicing today. His striking, vivid mixed media artwork borrows motifs and messages from the language of wealth, fame, excess, taste, and access to cast fun narratives about modern society. Known to many as The King of Pop Art, De La Nuez is an innate iconoclast, elevating themes from commerce, pop culture, advertising, and branding.

De La Nuez and his artwork have been on a wide variety of home décor/design and entertainment/ celebrity tv shows. The artwork has been used for production in many feature films.

He has been featured both inside and on many covers of such publications as Robb Report, Luxe Magazine, Veranda; House Beautiful, Miami Living Magazine; Modern Luxury Interiors Magazine; Manhattan Magazine, Las Vegas, Haute Residence; Angeleno, The New York Observer, VUE New Jersey, Elevated Home & Design Magazine, Aspen Magazine, Aspen's Gallery Guide, Dan's Papers, C California Style and Paris Match.

See: kingofpopart.com

Social: Instagram @kingofpopart / King of Pop Art Facebook Page

Contact: Jayson Score, 781-990-6700

Licensing Lifestyle Brand Management,

Nelson De La Nuez/ King of Pop Art Brand

[email protected]

SOURCE Forward Strategies LLC