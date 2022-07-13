Nelson de los Santos' new book "El Nacimiento de la República de Cuba 1899-1940" educates about Cuba's historic events before obtaining its independence as a nation

The mandate of the Joint Declaration established that the intervention would only take the time necessary to establish a democracy in accordance with the Constitution, but among businessmen there was doubt that Cubans could maintain democracy, so Senator Platt drafted an amendment to the defense budget that established that Cuba should be a democracy, was approved by the Constituent Assembly and Congress.

During the years that it was in force, it served for the United States to mediate in political disputes, until 1934 when, at the initiative of the Cuban side, it was abolished, which was a mistake since Cuba has been without democracy for sixty-seven years."

Published by Page Publishing, Nelson de los Santos' fascinating discussion on Cuba's history before its declaration as a republic will surely pique the interest of history buffs. Here, he thoroughly organized the political happenings concerning the establishment of their country's democracy.

Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "El Nacimiento de la República de Cuba 1899-1940" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

