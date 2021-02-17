Nelson de los Santos's new book Cuba 1940-2000: Reseña Histórica exposes the political machinations in Cuba that led to the rise of a dictatorial government

Nelson de los Santos said this about his book: "This book details the events in the period starting with the establishment of the Constitution of 1940. Free elections were held until 1948, continuing the democracy that began in 1902 that placed Cuba among the first countries in Latin America.

Fulgencio Batista's coup on March 10, 1952 established a dictatorship that was fought by Fidel Castro, who developed an armed struggle to restore democracy, supported by the majority of the people.

On December 31, 1958, Batista fled to Santo Domingo as he had lost the war and left power to Castro, who in his first speeches promised freedom of the press and elections in eighteen months. But on February 7, he abolished constitutional rights and later nationalized the economy, establishing a Stalinist dictatorship to this day."

Published by Page Publishing, Nelson de los Santos's new book Cuba 1940–2000: Reseña Histórica presents a comprehensive account of the historical events transpiring within Cuba that greatly impacted the country's politics, government, economy, and people.

