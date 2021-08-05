Nelson Family Life Foundation To Donate $1 Million To Texas Non-Profits

The first financial distribution will take place on Saturday, August 14, with "Sculpting the Future," the Foundation's first major philanthropic initiative in Texas and an example of the Nelson family's ongoing commitment to the people, places and cultures that inspire the authentically-African themed resorts. To date, Kalahari has invested $5.5 million in the purchase of African art, textiles and more.

"The Foundation's commitment to Round Rock, the Austin-area and all of Texas is driven by a simple vision and mandate," said Travis Nelson, co-founder of the Nelson Family Life Foundation and co-owner of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "We are committed to improving the lives of people in the communities we serve through health and education initiatives. Sculpting the Future and our financial commitment of $1 million to our new home state is only the beginning."

Sculpting the Future

In partnership with the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation, the Foundation's online fundraiser is a showcase of 100 original sculptures from African artists. As a way of supporting African artists during the pandemic, the Nelson Family Life Foundation commissioned 100 sculptors from the Shona Sculpture Gallery in Harare, Zimbabwe to interpret the word "love" in stone. The unique sculpture interpretations are currently on display for the public to view at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Round Rock and online for viewing and bidding at SculptingTheFuture.org through Saturday, August 14.

The work is being auctioned in support of the artists' home villages in Africa and to benefit Texas-based organizations, and beyond. Proceeds will benefit local organizations, including the Hope Alliance and the Round Rock Area Serving Center.

About the Nelson Family Life Foundation

Established in 2014, the Nelson Family Life Foundation has committed itself to improving the lives of individuals in the communities it serves through health and education initiatives. The foundation was envisioned as an extension of the Nelson Family, shaped with a vision of doing wonderful things. The foundation is dedicated to creating opportunities that improve the lives of those in need, those who strive to be better, and those caring individuals who share in our passion and dedication in making the world a better place. With trusted community partners, the Nelson Family Life Foundation works closely to support initiatives and projects that will make a lasting and meaningful impact. For more information about the Nelson Family Life Foundation, please visit nelsonfamilylifefoundation.org.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and now open in Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America's largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recognition includes: Forbes' 2021 America's Best Midsize Employers, Condé Nast Traveler's #1 World's Coolest Indoor Waterparks, Sensory Friendly Certified in 2020 (Ohio), Best Family-Friendly Meeting Hotel and Resort in Smart Meeting's 2020 Smart Stars Awards, Parents' Magazine 2019 Kids' Travel Award Winner and TripAdvisor's 2018 and 2017 Travelers' Choice Awards. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts and download images and b-roll, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

