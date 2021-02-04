Nelson Global Products Announces Acquisition of Commercial Tube Processing

STOUGHTON, Wis., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Global Products Inc. (Nelson), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of thermal management, acoustic, air and fluid mechanics, and structural solutions, announced the acquisition of Commercial Tube Processing ("CTP") based in Indianapolis, IN.

CTP is a manufacturer of complex, high-performance tube assemblies, metal fabrications, and precision weldments for OEMs in a diverse set of end markets including on-highway, off-highway, construction, and military durable equipment. CTP operates state of the art manufacturing facilities in Indianapolis and Greenwood, IN.

"We are excited to welcome the CTP team to Nelson. The combination of CTP's superior capabilities and capacity with Nelson's global operations and product engineering, better positions us to accelerate growth and better support our global customers. CTP is a well-known and respected Tier 1 supplier and Nelson is committed to continuing CTP's success," stated Steve Scgalski, Chief Executive Officer of Nelson.

Mike Gill, General Manager of CTP, has joined Nelson and will continue in his role leading CTP's Indianapolis and Greenwood, IN facilities. Mike will report directly to Steve Scgalski, Nelson's CEO.

About Nelson Global Products

With 80 successful years of engineering and manufacturing experience, Nelson Global Products designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of thermal management, acoustic, air and fluid mechanics, and structural products for OEM and aftermarket use for the global on-highway, off-highway, industrial and powersports markets.



Nelson Global Products, a Wind Point Partners company, has approximately 3,000 employees and 20 manufacturing facilities located in the United States (8), India (6), Mexico (2), Brazil (2), China (1), and Australia (1). Additional information about Nelson Global Products locations, products, or services, is available at www.nelsongp.com .



About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses with a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a fund that was initiated in 2019.



Additional information about Wind Point is available at https://www.wppartners.com/

