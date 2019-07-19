NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

ROSELAND, N.J., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firms NelsonHall and Everest Group have both positioned ADP as a Leader in their respective Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) assessments, the NelsonHall 2019 RPO NEAT and the Everest Group RPO in North America PEAK Matrix™ 2019. ADP was recognized in RPO for its strong North American delivery footprint and overall market and client impact. These accomplishments underscore ADP's commitment to next generation human capital management (HCM) services.

NelsonHall, a global business process outsourcing and IT services analyst firm, identified ADP as a Leader in all categories of its 2019 RPO Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT). These included the Overall category, but also Candidate Experience, Sourcing Candidates, Service Delivery Innovation, Technology Innovation and Geographic Footprint and Scalability. The NEAT evaluates vendors at the onset of the vendor selection process, and the scoring is based on a combination of analyst assessment and feedback from interviewing vendor clients.

"ADP has made big improvements in its global RPO services delivery (including its highly-trained service teams via its AIRS training program) and technology & tools (notably DataCloud analytics) to command a strong position in the 2019 RPO NEAT evaluation," said Nikki Edwards, principal HR technology & services analyst at NelsonHall. "This is underpinned by both NelsonHall analysis and feedback from ADP clients."

In addition, ADP was also positioned as a Leader in North America by Everest Group, a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business process and engineering services. Everest Group recognized ADP as a Leader in the North America RPO PEAK Matrix™ due to ADP's vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation, investments and delivery footprint. The PEAK Matrix is an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of service and technology providers based on overall capability and market success. Everest Group classifies service providers based on three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

"ADP RPO has developed a strong presence in the North American RPO market across buyers of all sizes," said Arko Basak, vice president at Everest Group. "The powerful combination of a diverse portfolio, proven market impact and its investments in analytics and digital technologies has left no doubt that it is a leader in RPO. In fact, ADP was one of six vendors selected as a Leader this year out of a total of 30 vendors evaluated."

"At ADP, we work to ensure our clients have access to the best solutions and services in every aspect of HCM," said Tina Tromiczak, senior vice president at ADP. "When it comes to RPO and National Account Services (NAS), we aim to deliver a first-class business impact and experience to our clients, a fact that both NelsonHall and Everest Group have acknowledged in their reports."

For more information and to preview the Everest Group RPO in North America PEAK Matrix™ 2019 and the NelsonHall 2019 RPO NEAT detailing ADP's RPO capabilities and performance, please visit Everest Group and NelsonHall respectively.

ADP RPO is the Recruitment Process Outsourcing arm of ADP, LLC, a comprehensive human capital management solution provider. Delivering on the needs of large enterprises, ADP RPO provides end-to-end talent acquisition and turnover consulting, employment branding, strategic recruiting solutions (executive, military, diversity, university), data analytics/benchmarking, workforce planning, recruiting/applicant tracking technology, offer letter management, and vendor management for exempt and non-exempt hires across all industries. ADP owns AIRS recruitment training, the industry standard for certified recruitment training offering 8 certifications and 35 recruiter led courses and outplacement services. For more information, visit ADP.com

