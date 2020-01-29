NelsonHall Expands Global Analyst Team with Key Appointments in HR & Digital Transformation Technology & Services

NelsonHall also welcomes new hire Bailey Kong, who joins NelsonHall's Digital Transformation practice, taking shared responsibility for digital transformation technology research, focusing on products that use machine learning and cognitive AI, including business process management platforms, process mining & discovery platforms, and virtual agents. Bailey previously held positions in applied research at Intel Corp., UtopiaCompression Corp., and the Center for Statistics and Applications in Forensic Evidence, where he built up a broad range of domain knowledge and analytical expertise.

These appointments are the latest additions to NelsonHall's global team, which is expanding in response to market demand for its unique brand of rigorous and insightful research and advice. John Willmott, NelsonHall's CEO, said "I'm delighted to welcome Liz and Bailey to our global analyst team, which is continuing to grow as organizations look for primary fact-based analysis that cuts through the market confusion and hype. Liz returns to us with even greater experience in HR technology and services, and is a strong addition to our market-leading HR team. Meanwhile, Bailey brings distinctive experience in digital transformation technologies that will help drive our research in this vital area and deepen the insights we deliver to our clients."

