NelsonHall Recognises Neeyamo as a Leader in Annual NEAT Evaluation for Cloud-Based HR Transformation Services (SuccessFactors Service Focus)

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, a leading platform-based global HR services provider for multinational organizations, has been positioned as a leader in the SuccessFactors service focus market segment in NelsonHall's Annual Vendor Evaluation & Assessment (NEAT) report 2020 on cloud-based HR transformation.

NelsonHall's NEAT report evaluates the performance of vendors offering cloud-based HR transformation services against many criteria, including investment in overall cloud HR services, market momentum, innovation delivery, and the extent of services commitment. The NEAT tool allows sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across business situations and identify the best performing vendors both overall and with specific capability in the areas of multi-country service, enhancing service efficiency, SuccessFactors service, and Workday service. NelsonHall assessed ten service providers on their ability to offer cloud-based HR transformation as a service offering for this report.

Liz Rennie, Principal Research Analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice, said: "Neeyamo is a Leader in the SuccessFactors focused Cloud HR transformation market, being a strong player with a broad service offering and delivering clear business benefits to clients. Neeyamo has continually invested in geographical expansions to support the long tail of countries, and it now supports 190 countries with a rich and flexible HR service offering underpinned by integrated technologies to deliver improved employee experience and HR cloud services tailored to organizations' global needs."

Vivek Khanna, Chief Client Partner at Neeyamo said, "We are extremely delighted with this recognition by NelsonHall. With a strong commitment to digital transformation, Neeyamo is extensively investing in expanding its HR technology suite. During this transitional era, we believe that our cloud-based HR services and solutions offering will prove to be a keystone in establishing a single global HR system in the context of an organization's strategic goals."

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo Inc. is a complete provider of end-to-end human resources outsourcing (HRO) services. Neeyamo, an SAP BPO partner providing with the ability to provide bundled solutions, further offers implementations of SAP SuccessFactors solutions, on-demand administration and extensions to customers' solutions using SAP Cloud Platform extensions for SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Neeyamo also offers full-scope HR services including global payroll solutions to 150+ countries and background verification services in 190+ countries. For more information about Neeyamo, visit www.neeyamo.com

