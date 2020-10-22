NEMA® Chicago By Crescent Heights® Unveils Skyline Collection

"The NEMA brand has set a new standard in luxury rental living in major cities across the United States," said Bruce A. Menin, Managing Principal at Crescent Heights. "The Skyline Collection at NEMA Chicago builds upon that, responding to the demand for larger, more spacious floorplans and creating a serviced residential experience for those who seek an unprecedented level of quality."

The Skyline Collection offers extended ceiling heights and premium finishes, complemented by the city's most impressive vistas of Grant Park, Lake Michigan and Chicago's iconic skyline enjoyed through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. Residences feature custom-designed kitchens by David Rockwell, Caesarstone countertops and locally sourced cabinetry with polished nickel fixtures. Custom-designed walk-in closets in master bedrooms and soaking tubs are among the many additional Skyline Collection upgrades. Many homes feature large balconies and select residences also boast 20-square-foot private outdoor terraces perfect for dining and entertaining above it all. Crowning the concept of elevated living, NEMA's Skyline Collection presents a unique opportunity to enjoy life at the very top of Chicago, with monthly pricing starting at $4,899 for two-bedrooms, $6,013 for three-bedrooms and $14,900 for four-bedroom apartment homes. Flexible lease terms and move-in incentives are available.

In addition to NEMA's extensive Signature collection of amenities, Skyline residents enjoy exclusive amenities including priority parking, a stunning outdoor terrace on the 48th floor with breathtaking park and lake views, a private lounge and the Chicago Room—a glass-enclosed event space equipped with a 98-inch 4K display, fully-immersive sound system, and full catering kitchen—creating the perfect setting for any special occasion or corporate meeting. The 48th floor also features a dedicated workspace with six executive boardrooms that present a more intimate setting than NEMA's expansive 16th Floor CoWork. To complement the bespoke amenity collection, a suite of hospitality-style services is thoughtfully orchestrated to deliver the finest in luxury living with a dedicated porter, complimentary continental breakfast and coffee service, luxury lifestyle concierge service, exclusive guest suites, bespoke programming and events, and more.

Praised as an "Instant Landmark" by the Chicago Tribune, NEMA was designed by world-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and the celebrated Rockwell Group, and built by McHugh Construction. With its completion, the building was also recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council with a LEED Silver Certification. Key sustainability strategies included connectivity to the local community, public transportation access, and parking provided for low-emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles. Residential units also feature efficient plumbing fixtures, high-efficiency heat pumps for heating and cooling, and low-VOC paints, coatings, adhesives, sealants and flooring systems. Overall, the NEMA tower is nearly 28.9% more efficient than a baseline building. The LEED rating system is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable. For more information on NEMA Chicago and details on leasing, please visit www.rentnemachicago.com.

About Crescent Heights

Crescent Heights is one the nation's leading urban real estate firms, specializing in the develop­ment, ownership, and operation of architecturally distinctive mixed-use high-rises in major cities across the United States. The company's 30-year history demonstrates its commitment to cre­atively designed and fully serviced residential and hotel projects. The architecture and interiors of each Crescent Heights Residence are infused with the history, climate, and character of the building's neighborhood. With a focus on locally inspired amenities, both public and interior art, and extensive lifestyle programming, Crescent Heights manages its projects to create authentic, positive experiences.

For more information, please visit crescentheights.com

Crescent Heights and NEMA are registered trademarks used by a group of companies, partnerships and ventures, each of which is a separate, single purpose entity that is solely responsible for its own duties, responsibilities and obligations. NEMA Chicago is a real estate project owned by S Loop Chicago Development II, LLC, which is a separate, single purpose entity that is solely responsible for its own duties, responsibilities and obligations. NEMA Boston is a real estate project owned by 399 Congress, LLC, which is a separate, single purpose entity that is solely responsible for its own duties, responsibilities and obligations.

