NEMA® Continues Its Success As A National Lifestyle Brand With Boston Opening

"With the NEMA brand, we've redefined luxury rental living on the West Coast and in the Midwest, and are thrilled to welcome our NEMA Boston residents home," said Bruce A. Menin, Managing Principal at Crescent Heights. "With locally inspired amenities and NEMA's predictive, tech-powered service, everything about NEMA Boston is thoughtfully crafted for this city. Bostonians appreciate NEMA's attention to detail and local authenticity, and our leasing success to date reflects that."

Located on Congress Street, NEMA is in the heart of the Seaport District, one of Boston's most dynamic neighborhoods. However, the building's elevated design aesthetic and unparalleled amenities set it apart from other luxury rental options in the neighborhood and greater Boston area. The 414 elevated rental residences come with access to a bespoke collection of amenities, thoughtfully designed and programmed for entertainment, wellness, and convenience, and spanning the entire top floor of the tower with incredible views for all NEMA residents to enjoy. The amenity-rich building also makes it easy to never leave home, and as a sustainably built and community-minded brand, NEMA brings everything residents need to the comfort of their space, making it possible to safely socially distance while still experiencing all that the residences have to offer. From wellness offerings and virtual programming with like-minded local brands to expansive outdoor lounges and terraces, NEMA's amenities and services can booked through a custom mobile app, allowing for usage capacity control within a given space at a certain time. The app also offers the ability to submit maintenance requests, manage deliveries and arrange contact-free package pick-up, approve guest access and much more.

Key amenity highlights include:

Wellness – NEMA's leading-edge Fitness Center with yoga studio, spa suite, and state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment (including Peloton bikes, Woodway treadmills, and Technologym SKILLRUN) is serviced by a professional fitness team offering personal training, group classes and wellness events.

– NEMA's leading-edge Fitness Center with yoga studio, spa suite, and state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment (including Peloton bikes, treadmills, and Technologym SKILLRUN) is serviced by a professional fitness team offering personal training, group classes and wellness events. Entertainment – Catering to a variety of lifestyles, NEMA Boston is the ultimate entertaining destination with a Lobby Lounge, the Garden, a rooftop picnic Lawn and Drive-In movie screen, the Arcade game room, Media Lounge, Chef's Kitchen, and Skyline Lounge, Skyline Plunge Pool and Skyline Terrace to create a welcoming space for residents to enjoy. NEMA Boston also boasts a thoughtfully curated calendar of virtual and outdoor, in-person resident events that range from book clubs, wreath-making classes and speed networking to philanthropic endeavors fostering a stronger community inside and out.

– Catering to a variety of lifestyles, NEMA Boston is the ultimate entertaining destination with a Lobby Lounge, the Garden, a rooftop picnic Lawn and Drive-In movie screen, the Arcade game room, Media Lounge, Chef's Kitchen, and Skyline Lounge, Skyline Plunge Pool and Skyline Terrace to create a welcoming space for residents to enjoy. NEMA Boston also boasts a thoughtfully curated calendar of virtual and outdoor, in-person resident events that range from book clubs, wreath-making classes and speed networking to philanthropic endeavors fostering a stronger community inside and out. Convenience – Curated for residents' ultimate convenience, NEMA also comes complete with the Creators Suite, a high-tech workspace featuring equipment for 3D printing and scanning, coding, and design work, a CoWork space, conference rooms, and a Pet Parlor by Dogfather. The building also offers 24-hour concierge and maintenance staff, and service partnerships for dog walking, housekeeping and more.

NEMA was created by Crescent Heights®, a leading developer, owner, and operator of architecturally distinctive residential high-rises in major cities across the United States. The NEMA brand disrupts the cookie-cutter approach of the conventional apartment industry and avoids copy-pasting designs across different cities. Local inspiration for each NEMA pervades its concept, design and programming, making it an authentic reflection of its native city and neighborhood. The first NEMA set a new standard for the San Francisco rental market with the opening of its 754-unit tower in the heart of SOMA. The building was fully leased at a record pace, catalyzing Mid-Market neighborhood transformation, and NEMA Chicago followed the same success. As the city's tallest rental residence, NEMA Chicago's 800-unit tower with 70,000-square-feet of amenity spaces has redefined the iconic skyline. These buildings have attracted residents with their locally inspired design and art, an unprecedented hotel-style collection of amenities, tech-powered predictive service, and a vibrant, engaged community.

About Crescent Heights

Crescent Heights is one the nation's leading urban real estate firms, specializing in the develop­ment, ownership, and operation of architecturally distinctive mixed-use high-rises in major cities across the United States. The company's 30-year history demonstrates its commitment to cre­atively designed and fully serviced residential and hotel projects. The architecture and interiors of each Crescent Heights Residence are infused with the history, climate, and character of the building's neighborhood. With a focus on locally inspired amenities, both public and interior art, and extensive lifestyle programming, Crescent Heights manages its projects to create authentic, positive experiences.

