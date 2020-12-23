Nemacolin Gives $1 Million Charity Donation

FARMINGTON, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreading cheer and over $1 million in generous donations this holiday season, Nemacolin and owner Maggie Hardy Knox (also owner of 84 Lumber), today delivered over $20,000 of fresh produce to local food banks as a continuation of the Resort's Unwrapped Nights which have given over $1 Million to local and regional charities since Thanksgiving.

To aid in that effort, as of 12pm Tuesday, December 22, Nemacolin has paused business until an anticipated re-opening on January 4th, 2021. This unprecedented move signifies Hardy Knox's commitment to health and safety for all.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has implored Pennsylvanians to stand united and adhere to existing mitigation orders and stricter efforts. Nemacolin is proud to take this step as part of an enhanced mitigation effort. All associates will receive full pay over the closure and guests will be accommodated for future stays.

"At the end of the day, our associates, guests and the community are truly the most important," said Nemacolin owner Maggie Hardy Knox. "We certainly all enjoy celebrating during the holiday season but this year, we encourage everyone to celebrate safely at home. I hope that more businesses strongly consider putting PA on Pause and implementing enhanced efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID. I couldn't imagine an associate at Nemacolin inadvertently exposing a family member to COVID during the holiday season."

The following charities received monetary support from Nemacolin this Holiday season:

