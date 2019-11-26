Nemesysco Empowers Emotion Detection and Analysis Service for Leading Outsourced Call Center Operation in Japan

KADIMA, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemesysco, a leading provider voice analytics technologies and solutions for genuine emotion detection, today announced that CENTRIC, a prominent provider of outsourced call center services in Japan, is using the company's core QA7™ and Layered Voice Analysis (LVA™) technologies in its award winning Deep SEA service.

CENTRIC is headquartered in Tokyo and maintains three call centers across Japan. As part of the company's strategic expansion plans, CENTRIC has recently opened a new call center in Wakayama in the south of the country and tripled its overall staff of call center agents during the past six months. CENTRIC's growing customer base includes one of the largest home appliance and electronics retailers in Japan, numerous e-commerce companies and other consumer-oriented businesses.

CENTRIC is leveraging Nemesysco's QA7 technology to enable its Deep SEA emotion detection and analysis service. The QA7 technology provides users of the Deep SEA service with real-time indications of the current emotional state of callers.

Deep SEA is an add-on service that CENTRIC offers its customers as part of its outsourced call center package. The Deep SEA service is applied in live operations to optimize outbound marketing and sales campaigns as well as identify upsell opportunities during inbound calls. Based on the emotional responses measured by the QA7 technology, call center agents receive real-time recommendations, including tailored scripts on how to approach each caller.

The QA7 technology is designed to reveal the genuine emotional state of a person. It detects and measures uncontrolled psychophysiological changes to a person's voice during conversations. The technology is indifferent to language or the content of speech and works by analyzing over 150 tiny bio-markers that correlate with many key human emotions. Examples of emotions that can be detected and measured by the QA7 technology include excitement, stress, uncertainty, anger, happiness, hesitation, embarrassment and more.

"We consider Nemesysco's voice analytics technologies and our Deep SEA service to be our main competitive differentiators that enable our call center service to stand out in an increasingly crowded market," explained Ryo Yamada, CEO of CENTRIC. "We have confidence in Nemesysco and its technologies and are currently formulating plans to expand Deep SEA, including offering the service to companies that manage their own call centers."

In addition, CENTRIC uses Nemesysco's LVA technology to improve its human resources activities. The LVA technology helps CENTRIC evaluate applicants for open positions and candidates for promotions. With this technology, CENTRIC also monitors the wellbeing of agents and tracks changes over time in order to identify agents that are stressed and at risk of churning.

Both QA7 and LVA are built to reveal and measure the emotions of a person during voice-based communications. While QA7 focuses on softer emotions, LVA is designed to detect signs of risk.

At the recent 2019 Contact Center Award ceremony in Tokyo, CENTRIC won the Judge's Choice Award for its Deep SEA emotion detection and analysis service. The Contact Center Awards are an annual award program organized by Call Center Japan magazine that recognizes outstanding contributions for improving the customer experience and management of contact and call center operations across Japan.

"The call center industry in Japan is clearly the most advanced and demanding in the world and we are proud to be playing an important role in the success of CENTRIC's operation," said Amir Liberman, CEO of Nemesysco. "The unique deployment of our voice analytics technologies for CENTRIC in Japan can serve as an example to other providers of outsourced call centers considering emotion detection as a value added service for improving the customer journey and sales performance of their customers."

