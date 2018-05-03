Nemo Underwater Drone Dives Onto the Scene With Ultra High Definition 4K Video - Available Now on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemo, the world's most stable underwater drone, and 4K video platform has been released to the public and is available on Kickstarter now. The Team behind Nemo Underwater Drone is Aquarobotman.

Using the most advanced underwater drone technology available today, Nemo can dive to 100 meters deep and explore the underwater world while capturing incredible photos and video in true ultra-high definition 4K.

Aquarobotman

Nemo improves on other underwater drones by using a patented QAS-balance system with a 4 tandem thruster design that provides the most stable underwater video platform possible. The increased stability and control makes images and video more clear and in-focus. It also adds a powerful lighting system with an 8 LED fill light matrix that lights up the undersea world in vivid color and clarity.

"As enthusiasts ourselves, we loved the idea of underwater drones and the ability to film in high definition. We quickly realized that a great camera is only part of the solution. The drone must also be capable of excellent underwater stability, something that was lacking in other devices. We used a special QAS balance system with a 4 tandem thruster design to achieve incredible movement control as well as stability. This allows Nemo to capture the world around it incredible detail," said Peng Hou, Nemo CEO.

Nemo is a professional quality underwater drone, yet it is made with ease of use in mind. It is simple to use for beginners with an intuitive app that allows control by smartphone or tablet. It uses a dedicated Wi-Fi signal making total control possible for depths of up to 100 meters. With Nemo, users stay dry and comfortable while exploring an amazing underwater world.

Nemo sets itself apart from the competition with an immersive virtual reality experience achieved by using VR goggles with the system. It gives the user an unparalleled real-time view that has never been possible before.

Designed by a top team of engineers and photography experts, Nemo is a pro-quality, full-featured remote underwater drone that is priced perfectly for the consumer market. It sets new standards for stability, ease of use and video quality. With Nemo, the entire underwater world can be explored by anyone.

Nemo launches on Kickstarter on May 3, 2018 with special pricing and bonuses for early users. See campaign HERE.

Media Contact: hello@aquarobotman.com

