Nemodata and Platform Science Join Forces to Deliver Cutting-Edge Fleet Health Solution

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemodata, a leader in data analytics and artificial intelligence, and Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, have announced a collaboration to offer Nemodata's fleet health solution through Platform Science's industry-leading marketplace.

Nemodata's proprietary AI models leverage vehicle & fleet data to generate new and unique data points such as vehicle stress, effective mileage and vehicle health. Using these new data points to automatically create prescriptive maintenance plans for Platform Science customers, Nemodata helps transition fleet operations from reactive to proactive to increase uptime and margins.

"The combination of high operating costs, shortage in vehicles and parts, and upcoming EV regulations makes it a crucial time for fleets to leverage existing data to drive operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability." said Gal Bechor, CEO of Nemodata. "We are excited to collaborate with Platform Science to offer our data-driven fleet health solution to their customers."

"We are thrilled to partner with Nemodata to offer their cutting-edge fleet analytics solutions via our marketplace," said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development, Platform Science. "By integrating Nemodata's solutions into our offering, we are empowering fleets with the tools they need to operate at their best, ultimately saving time and money while improving safety and sustainability."

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. Learn more at www.platformscience.com

About Nemodata

Nemodata leverages the power of data & AI to revolutionize fleet operations. By generating new data points like vehicle stress, effective mileage, and health scores, Nemodata drives optimized operational decisions for maintenance, route optimization, de-fleeting & EV transition. Nemodata's proprietary models are built by AI experts, trained on millions of data days, and serve enterprise fleets, dealerships and OEMs across the US & LATAM. Learn more at www.nemodata.ai

