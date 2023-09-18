Nemours Children's Health Appoints Matthew M. Davis, MD, as Executive Vice-President, Enterprise Physician-in-Chief and Chief Scientific Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health announces the appointment of Matthew M. Davis, MD, MAPP, as Executive Vice-President, Enterprise Physician-in-Chief and Chief Scientific Officer. Beginning on November 1, Dr. Davis will oversee all clinical and research activities and growth across Nemours Children's Health, one of the largest integrated pediatric healthcare systems in the nation with more than 70 locations. He will also work to ensure that education, training, and community engagement are fully integrated within clinical and research efforts.

Matthew M. Davis, MD
"Dr. Davis is one of America's most innovative and eminent thought leaders in academic pediatrics," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FAAP, President and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "He will grow and lead the intersection of Nemours Children's clinical and research efforts to improve the health of all children and champion our commitment to changing children's health for good."

Dr. Davis currently serves as the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Executive Vice-President and Chief of Community Health Transformation at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. In these roles, Dr. Davis worked with teams across Lurie Children's to bring together community-engaged activities under one organizational structure, which became the Patrick M. Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities. In addition, Dr. Davis oversaw the institution's vital community-based efforts with organizations such as West Side United, Malcolm X City College, and the Chicago Department of Public Health to serve children, adolescents, and their families in their neighborhoods. As Chair of Pediatrics, Dr. Davis facilitated the formation and growth of Lurie Children's Complex Care Program that serves the multi-faceted needs of children with medical complexity. Prioritizing equity, diversity, and inclusion, he promoted the recruitment and retention of progressively more diverse trainees and faculty.

"I am honored to join Nemours Children's Health as the new Physician-in-Chief and Chief Scientific Officer across the Delaware Valley, North Florida, and Central Florida regions," said Dr. Davis. "I look forward to continuing my efforts to improve children's health through a community-connected approach to patient care, research, education and advocacy."

Dr. Davis also served as Division Head of Advanced General Pediatrics and Primary Care; Director of the Mary Ann & J. Milburn Smith Child Health Research, Outreach, and Advocacy Center; and President and Chief Research Officer in the Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute. He was also Co-Deputy Director of the Northwestern University Institute for Innovations in Developmental Sciences; Director of the Fellowship Program in Health Services and Population Health Research; and Associate Medical Director for Accountable Care of the Lurie Children's Pediatric Partners Clinically Integrated Network.

Dr. Davis has published numerous high-impact journal articles and has been the recipient of multiple grants and awards. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Swarthmore College, his Medical Degree from Harvard Medical School, and his Master of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Chicago.

About Nemours Children's Health
Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org

