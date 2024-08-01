Nemours Children's Health Appoints Sean D. Baptiste as Chief People Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health today announced the appointment of Sean D. Baptiste as Chief People Officer. In the newly established position, Baptiste will be responsible for fostering and maintaining a culture of wellness across Nemours Children's, one of the largest integrated pediatric health systems in the nation.

Sean D. Baptiste, Nemours Children's Health Chief People Officer

"Our bold vision of creating the healthiest generations of children requires an equally bold commitment to building the healthiest workforce in America," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, President and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "I am thrilled to welcome Sean to Nemours Children's. His expertise in driving positive organizational change will be an invaluable resource to our 9,200+ associates as we continue our work to reimagine pediatric health."

Baptiste brings a wealth of experience as a senior human resources (HR) executive with a proven track record of leading people strategies in large, complex healthcare systems. Joining Nemours Children's from RWJBarnabas Health, Baptiste served as Vice President of Talent and Innovation, and led a large team of human resource professionals. His responsibilities included designing, implementing and executing enterprise-wide strategic and operational workforce strategies and innovative, diversified talent strategies to support internal and external talent. Baptiste's experiences focused on employee relations; talent management; diversity, equity, and inclusion; learning and development; and compensation. Before joining RWJBarnabas, he held multiple HR roles at UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester, Massachusetts.

"I am honored to join Nemours Children's Health as the first Chief People Officer in service of our associates across five states," said Baptiste. "I look forward to continuing my work building healthy organizations with strong cultures of wellness for associates, patients and providers."

Baptiste received his Master of Healthcare Administration from The Milken Institute School for Public Health at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) in Teaneck, New Jersey. Baptiste also is a Lean Six Sigma-Certified Yellow Belt. He serves as President of the New Jersey chapter of the National Association of Health Services Executives and is a member of the FDU Silberman College of Business Board of Advisors.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two freestanding children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also addressing children's needs well beyond medicine. In producing the highly acclaimed, award-winning pediatric medicine podcast Well Beyond Medicine, Nemours underscores that commitment by featuring the people, programs and partnerships addressing whole child health. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

