Nemours Children’s Health Launches Nation’s First Pediatric Advanced Care at Home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health is redefining the future of pediatric medicine with the launch of Advanced Care at Home — the nation's first pediatric at-home care program designed by a freestanding children's hospital. This groundbreaking model combines cutting-edge technology and 24/7 clinical access with personalized, compassionate care, allowing children to heal where they feel most comfortable: at home.

Advanced Care at Home accelerates safe discharge for children while ensuring high-quality care through virtual support at home. Designed for children who are stable but require enhanced medical care, the program is especially valuable for those with complex conditions and other medical diagnoses.

"Advanced Care at Home is an extension of our Whole Child Health approach — care designed to support children where they live, learn, and grow," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, President and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "This is an entirely new model of care that brings children home, keeps families together, and lets the entire family be comfortable in their own space."

Since inception in June, more than 120 patients have enrolled in Nemours Children's Advanced Care at Home. The program has returned 177 hospital days to families, prevented 27 inpatient readmissions, and avoided 91 emergency department visits — helping children recover safely at home while reducing costs and stress for families.

"We know patients and families benefit significantly from treatment options that enable safe, continuous care and recovery in the comfort of their own homes," said Jane Mericle, Executive Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive and Patient Operations Officer of Nemours Children's Health. "Advanced Care at Home offers tremendous promise in revolutionizing pediatric health care."

The program will expand to Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware, by the end of 2025, with plans for a pediatric-focused mobile integrated health program in 2026.

