Nemours Children's Health Names Michael Sher, JD, Vice President of Facilities and Real Estate

WILMINGTON, Del., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Sher, JD, joined Nemours Children's Health as Vice President of Facilities and Real Estate, a new role for the organization.

In this role, Sher will direct the system-wide facility investment plan for Nemours Children's, one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Nemours facilities include freestanding children's hospitals in Wilmington, Delaware, and Orlando, Florida, as well as a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices.

Based in the Delaware Valley, Sher will oversee real estate assets for the entire Nemours enterprise, encompassing owned assets, lease administration, infrastructure planning and new construction. Sher will report to Mark Mumford, Enterprise Chief Operating Officer for Nemours.

"Michael Sher's deep expertise will be invaluable to Nemours Children's Health, both in strategically managing our real estate portfolio and in ensuring that all facilities are welcoming, safe and offer the best experience for our patients and families," Mumford said.

Sher brings to this role a wealth of experience in corporate real estate and facility planning. He was most recently senior director of real estate at Hartford Healthcare Corporation, where he led the restructuring of the corporate real estate department including lease administration. His previous experience includes roles at Temple University Health System and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Sher received his bachelor's degree in health policy and administration from Pennsylvania State University, his master's degree in health systems management from Rush University, and his Juris Doctor from Temple University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Health Leadership Network of the Delaware Valley, CoreNet Global and the CCIM Institute. He also holds a real estate license in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two freestanding children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also addressing children's needs well beyond medicine. In producing the highly acclaimed, award-winning pediatric medicine podcast Well Beyond Medicine, Nemours underscores that commitment by featuring the people, programs and partnerships addressing whole child health. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

