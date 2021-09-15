Nemours Children's Health Officially Launches New Brand to Advance Children's Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health has officially launched the new brand reflecting its bold strategy to redefine children's health.

In addition to a new name and logo, Nemours Children's also introduced "Well Beyond Medicine" as an expression of this new strategy that is going beyond medicine to improve the health of the world in which every child lives. As Nemours Children's new tagline, "Well Beyond Medicine" is also a featured section on Nemours Children's newly redesigned website to showcase initiatives reflecting leadership and national collaboration focused on whole-child health.

Also this week, a new advertising campaign called "Journey" commences to highlight how Nemours impacts the lives of children in achieving its vision to create the healthiest generations of children. This campaign is designed to reframe how consumers think about achieving health and highlights the ways Nemours Children's aims to keep children well, beyond medicine. The campaign underscores how the high-quality care at Nemours Children's goes beyond the walls of its hospitals to emphasize health at home, school, and the neighborhoods in which children live, learn, and play.

"Given that up to 80 percent of the impacts on children's health take place outside medical settings, Nemours Children's Health is looking beyond traditional medical care to help lead transformation across all the systems and support services that will work together to create the healthiest generations of children," said R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, president and CEO of Nemours Children's Health. "Our new strategy and brand are intentionally intertwined to express our continuing focus on providing the best medical care while also pivoting to look broadly at the people, places, and institutions that must be influenced and reformed to give children healthier lives."

Nemours facilities will now be named Nemours Children's Health, providing a unified and simplified experience for families. Nemours Children's Health operates hospitals in Wilmington, Delaware and Orlando, Florida; a network of nearly 75 primary and specialty care practices; a National Office on Policy & Prevention in Washington, D.C.; a robust international program; and its corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We are excited to share our approach, which extends beyond the traditional ideas of children's healthcare," said Sarah Sanders, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Nemours Children's Health. "This new brand serves as the communications platform to tell this amazing story and to create a voice of influence to be able to achieve this change."

"Our 'Well Beyond Medicine' positioning and new 'Journey' campaign exemplify how Nemours Children's Health is going above and beyond the standards of medicine to create a world where all children can achieve health," Sanders added. "Our intention is to educate consumers and communities about the importance of whole-child health and inspire partnership with the multitude of stakeholders, including our families, that are critical to achieving these goals."

The new brand mark, coined "The Loop of Care," represents both the enduring relationship between a child and caregiver, as well as Nemours Children's constant forward-looking advocacy for children's health. The Loop of Care subtly includes the letter 'N' in an infinity loop that signifies the Nemours name. The new "Forever Green" brand color represents the more than 85-year legacy of caring and science, on which Nemours is grounded.

"Journey" begins this week across Nemours' geographic footprint with TV, CTV, OTT, radio, streaming radio, out-of-home, programmatic video and display, social, and print placements over the next 14 weeks.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of nearly 75 primary and specialty care practices across five states. Nemours seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves.

