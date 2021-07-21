Nemours Children's Health System Celebrates the CARING for Social Determinants of Health Act

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health (Nemours) applauds the leadership of Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE-At Large) and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FLA-12) for advancing the CARING for Social Determinants of Health Act (H.R. 3894), which the Energy and Commerce Committee passed out of committee today. Nemours has been a leading advocate on the health and social needs of children and policies that clarify how states can address these needs through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

On June 24, Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer at Nemours, testified before the Subcommittee on Health about the importance of legislation to address social determinants of health and maternal health, including H.R. 3894.

The CARING for Social Determinants of Health Act would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to update guidance and provide examples of strategies that states can implement to address social determinants of health in the provision of health care. Notably, it would require that the updated guidance include strategies targeting children covered by Medicaid and CHIP.

"We commend Congresswoman Blunt Rochester and Congressman Bilirakis for sponsoring the CARING for Social Determinants of Health Act and appreciate the bipartisan work of the Energy and Commerce Committee in advancing this bill. The pandemic has exposed the many health-related social needs of children and families," said Dr. Kara Odom Walker. "Medicaid is an important lever for coordinating care and addressing those needs. This bill would ensure that as new bright spots and best practices emerge, that they are shared with states to spread what works."

Nemours has a longstanding commitment to advancing policies and operational strategies that address social determinants of health. In 2018, Nemours co-convened child health experts, culminating in a report that called for the aforementioned guidance from CMS to impact policy across the country. This aligns with Nemours broader strategic vision and plan to create the healthiest generations of children. At the operational level, Nemours has established a Value-Based Services Organization (VBSO) with multiple prongs — medical management, data analytics and IT, population health management, and primary care. Our VBSO seeks to improve health outcomes, quality of care, accessibility, quality of life, and reduce costs. It launched a screener to help identify the social needs of the patients and families that we serve.

About Nemours Children's Health. Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of nearly 80 primary and specialty care practices across five states. Nemours seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves.

