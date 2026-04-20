Nemphos Braue Elevates Matthew L. Allison to Counsel and Welcomes Corporate Associate Chloe R. Hill

Boutique Maryland Corporate Law Firm Strengthens M&A, Transactional, and General Corporate Counsel Capabilities

TOWSON, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemphos Braue LLC, a Maryland-based boutique corporate law firm with extensive experience in both buy-side and sell-side mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity and debt financings, and general corporate counsel services, today announced the promotion of Matthew L. Allison to Counsel and the addition of Chloe R. Hill as a corporate associate.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2026, these strategic moves reinforce Nemphos Braue's continued growth and its commitment to providing big-firm expertise and a tailored, business-focused approach to legal counsel.

Matthew L. Allison Promoted to Counsel

Matthew L. Allison has been promoted to Counsel in recognition of his extensive experience advising clients on corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and complex business matters. His promotion reflects both his legal expertise and his ability to foster lasting client relationships built on trust, responsiveness, and results. Since starting at Nemphos Braue in 2020, he has worked closely with clients in the technology, healthcare, solar, and hospitality industries, among others, helping them navigate and mitigate risks, close deals efficiently and achieve long-term business objectives.

Prior to becoming an attorney, Matthew spent more than 8 years as a Federal Law Enforcement Officer for the United States Secret Service, a unique background that contributes to his clear, practical, and strategic-minded legal counsel.

Matthew serves on the Board of Directors for the Harford County Public Library Foundation and was recognized by Best Lawyers® Ones to Watch in 2026 and as a Super Lawyers® Rising Star. He is a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law and West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Chloe R. Hill Joins as Corporate Associate

Nemphos Braue also welcomes Corporate Associate Chloe R. Hill, who represents emerging growth companies and established businesses across industries at all stages of the business lifecycle. Her practice includes drafting and negotiating equity and debt financing documents, managing and conducting due diligence, and advising clients on governance, structuring, and day-to-day commercial matters.

Chloe previously worked at the Washington, D.C., office of Foley & Lardner LLP, and has experience supporting complex, multimillion-dollar transactions, including venture financings for high-growth companies and strategic acquisitions. She has dedicated significant pro-bono hours to advising startups and supporting nonprofit organizations.

Admitted to practice law in Maryland and the District of Columbia, she earned her J.D. from Howard University School of Law, and received her B.A. in Political Science from Bennett College, graduating among the top of her class and earning multiple leadership and academic honors.

About Nemphos Braue LLC

Nemphos Braue LLC is a boutique corporate law firm celebrating 10 years of delivering sophisticated legal counsel with a client-first approach. Founded by attorneys from leading international law firms, Nemphos Braue combines big-firm experience with the responsiveness, efficiency, and personal attention of a boutique practice. The firm advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors on corporate transactions and M&A, financing, intellectual property, strategic growth initiatives and general corporate matters. With a reputation built on trust, precision, and results, Nemphos Braue attorneys serve as strategic legal partners, providing relationship-driven, practical guidance tailored to each client's unique situation and goals. | nemphosbraue.com

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SOURCE Nemphos Braue, LLC