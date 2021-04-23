Nemysis Ltd Strengthens Its Scientific Advisory Board With Nutritional and Pharmaceutical Solutions Expert, Linda Cavaletti

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemysis Ltd today announces the appointment of internationally recognized drug discovery and development expert Linda Cavaletti to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Since its inception, Nemysis has initiated and developed high-value innovative R&D programs, including one targeting Celiac Disease and Non-Celiac Gluten intolerance, with the aim of bringing novel treatments to patients suffering from these conditions.

Linda Cavaletti, Senior Associate Scientist at Fondazione Istituto Insubrico di Ricerca per la Vita (FIIRV), is a biologist with long expertise in isolation and cultivation of strains for natural products discovery, culminating in a project for identification of a new glutenase by acidophilic actinomycete strains. Since then, she is the leader of the Celiac Disease project in FIIRV, which led to discovery of E40, its patenting in 2012, and the collaboration with Nemysis.

"I am delighted to join Nemysis's board of Scientific Advisors and eager to contribute to Nemysis' corporate development efforts to realize its vision on E40," said Linda Cavaletti. "I believe the company's prospects are excellent. I look forward to working with the team over the coming years to build a broad-based, world-class company."

"We are very honoured and privileged to have established this long-term collaboration with such an expert on enzyme development, who we are sure will be a valuable asset to Nemysis and to those who suffer from gluten intolerance," said Maria Cristina Comelli, chair of the SAB. "We are excited about working closely with her, as we approach the next phase of our company's growth."

"I am personally very pleased to welcome such an outstanding scientist as an advisor to Nemysis," said Danilo Casadei-Massari, Chairman of the Board. "No doubt Linda Cavaletti's expertise will contribute to increasing the value of Nemysis's current and future assets."

NEMYSIS LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

Nemysis's novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

