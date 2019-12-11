Neneh Cherry Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'Raw Like Sushi' With Remasters And Super Deluxe Box Sets

Raw Like Sushi has been remastered at London's Abbey Road Studios and will be released on January 31 in super deluxe format across 3CD and 3LP heavyweight vinyl box sets, as well as in special edition alternative gold vinyl and digital formats, and 1CD and 1LP formats. A limited-edition gold 1LP, plus signed prints with the first 500 preorders of 3CD and 3LP formats, will be available exclusively via uDiscover , Sound of Vinyl and recordstore.co.uk .

To celebrate the announcement today, the 1989 Kevin Saunderson remix of "Buffalo Stance" is available as an instant grat now for those purchasing the album, and to buy and stream.

Preorder Raw Like Sushi here: https://nenehcherry.lnk.to/RLS30PR

Listen to 'Buffalo Stance (Kevin Saunderson Remix)' here: https://nenehcherry.lnk.to/BSKSRemix

The box sets include a stunning 48-page 12x12 book packed full of iconic photos, new interviews, liner notes and memorabilia. The album features five of Neneh's biggest singles - including the worldwide smash hit single "Buffalo Stance" as well as hit singles "Manchild" produced by Massive Attack's Robert Del Naja, "Kisses On The Wind," "Heart" and "Inna City Mamma." It also features rare mixes of key tracks by Massive Attack, Arthur Baker, Smith N Mighty, and more.

Since the release of Raw Like Sushi 30 years ago, Neneh Cherry has continued to define and redefine culture, style and music releasing five studio albums, including 2018's Broken Politics, produced by Four Tet, which was met with critical acclaim by the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Guardian and The FADER. Neneh went on to tour the album throughout the world in 2019 including her largest-ever headline shows in New York and Los Angeles, and festival performances at Glastonbury, Art Basel Miami, Primavera, Pitchfork Chicago and more, culminating in a stand out performance in September at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, proving her music and message are more relevant than ever.

Neneh Cherry RAW LIKE SUSHI 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION BOX SETS

3CD box set

CD 1 – Original album

Buffalo Stance Manchild Kisses On The Wind Inna City Mamma The Next Generation Love Ghetto Heart Phoney Ladies Outré Risqué Locomotive So Here I Come My Bitch Heart (Demo Version)

CD2 – extras

Buffalo Stance (Sukka Mix) Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix) Buffalo Stance (1/2 Way 2 House Mix) Remix - Arthur Baker Buffalo Stance ('Nearly Neue Beat') remixed by Arthur Baker Buffalo Stance ( Kevin Saunderson's Techno Stance Remix One) Manchild (Old School Mix) Manchild (Massive Attack Remix) Manchild (Massive Attack Bonus Beats) Manchild (Smith N Mighty Remix) Manchild (Smith N Mighty More Bass - Less Vocal Style)

CD3 – extras

Inna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version) Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix) Kisses On The Wind (12" Spanish Mix) Kisses On The Wind ( David Morales 'A Little More Puerto Rico' mix) Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix) Kisses On The Wind (Lovers Hip-Hop Extended Version) The Next Generation (Rap One Mix) The Next Generation (Sub-Woofer Mix) Heart (Club Mix)

3LP Vinyl box set

Disc 1 Original LP

Side One

Buffalo Stance 5:42 Manchild 3:51 Kisses On The Wind 3:57 Inna City Mamma 4:50 The Next Generation 5:04

Side Two

Love Ghetto 4:27 Heart 5:08 Phoney Ladies 3:52 Outré Risqué Locomotive 5:04 So Here I Come 4:02

Disc 2 – extras

Side One

Heart (Demo Version) Buffalo Blues Buffalo Stance (Sukka Mix)

Side Two

Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix) Buffalo Stance ('Nearly Neue Beat') remixed by Arthur Baker Buffalo Stance (1/2 Way 2 House Mix) Remix - Arthur Baker Buffalo Stance ( Kevin Saunderson's Techno Stance Remix One)

Disc 3 – extras

Side One

Manchild (Old School Mix) Manchild (Massive Attack Remix) Manchild (Smith N Mighty Remix) Inna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version)

Side Two

Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix) Kisses On The Wind ( David Morales 'A Little More Puerto Rico' mix) Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix) The Next Generation (Rap One Mix)

Digital box set

Part 1 – Original album

Buffalo Stance Manchild Kisses On The Wind Inna City Mamma The Next Generation Love Ghetto Heart Phoney Ladies Outré Risqué Locomotive So Here I Come My Bitch Heart (Demo Version)

Part 2 – extras

Buffalo Blues Buffalo Stance (Sukka Mix) Buffalo Stance (Electro Ski Mix) Buffalo Stance (1/2 Way 2 House Mix) Remix - Arthur Baker Buffalo Stance ('Nearly Neue Beat') remixed by Arthur Baker Buffalo Stance ( Kevin Saunderson's Techno Stance Remix One) Manchild (Old School Mix) Manchild (Massive Attack Remix) Manchild (Massive Attack Bonus Beats) Manchild (Smith N Mighty Remix) Manchild (Smith N Mighty More Bass - Less Vocal Style)

Part 3 – extras

Inna City Mamma (Re-recorded Extended Version) Inna City Mamma (Cold Blooded Remix) Kisses On The Wind (12" Spanish Mix) Kisses On The Wind ( David Morales 'A Little More Puerto Rico' mix) Kisses On The Wind (Dynamic Duo + Latin Rascals Mix) Kisses On The Wind (Lovers Hip-Hop Extended Version) The Next Generation (Rap One Mix) The Next Generation (Sub-Woofer Mix) Heart (Club Mix)

Raw Like Sushi 30th anniversary is released as a joint venture between UMC and Virgin Records.

