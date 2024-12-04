Neo-Americana Singer-Songwriter Susannah B Celebrates the Season with A Dreamy, Soulful Twist on Vince Guaraldi's Charlie Brown Classic "Christmas Time Is Here"

Performed with Longtime Members of Alanis Morissette's Band, The Holiday Track Follows The Release of Her Latest Album POV

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Still celebrating the recent drop of her highly acclaimed new album POV, singer/songwriter Susannah B keeps the joyful spirit flowing into the holiday season with the December 4 release of her sweet and soulful, gently ethereal spin on Vince Guaraldi's timeless Charlie Brown Christmas classic "Christmas Time Is Here."

The track is the multi-faceted artist's second seasonal single this year, following her bluesy, funked up and horn-fired take on "Winter Wonderland."

"Christmas Time Is Here" features numerous veterans from Alanis Morissette's band, starting with keyboardist and co-producer (with Susannah) Michael Farrell (who is also known for his work with Macy Gray) and including drummer/percussionist Victor Indrizzo (whose resume includes Avril Lavigne and Brandi Carlile) electric bassist Sean Hurley (Lana Del Rey and John Mayer) and electric guitarist David Levita (Faith Hill & Tim McGraw). The ensemble's other collective credits include Beck, Colbie Caillat, Kacey Musgraves, Sara Bareilles, Shakira and Eminem.

"I've always loved the Peanuts cartoons by Charles Schultz, and I especially feel a connection to Snoopy," Susannah says. "I have an ankle tattoo of Snoopy dancing that represents pure joy and reminds me to dance, too. Every year since I was a kid, I always watched A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV and loved the music so much, the unexpectedly jazzy score by Vince Guaraldi."

"The moment when the kids all start to sing 'Christmas Time Is Here' with their high, little-kid voices is so tender and sweet," she adds. "I was completely inspired when Mike suggested I do my own version. The song has such a beautiful, kind of wistful message — there's a yearning for people to be as loving all year round as they are during the holiday season. It felt like the perfect choice for the turbulent times we're living through right now. And our arrangement, how the band plays — it's all so languid and lush. I'm very happy with how this turned out."

From gracing off-Broadway stages and captivating audiences at pop and jazz clubs in her native Manhattan and Los Angeles to releasing critically acclaimed independent jazz and pop albums, Susannah B has enjoyed an impactful, multi-faceted and genre-defying career. She launched her recording career in the 2000s with Happy Today (2003) and Let's Pretend (2008).

On POV, she offers fresh, edgy pop/rock perspectives on some of her favorite previously recorded original songs, including the recently released lead singles "Talkin' to Myself," "Be All Right," "I Got Lucky" and "Secrets and Lies." The singer complements her originals with a beautiful re-imagining of Billy Joel's "Vienna" and a contemporary take on "It's Alright to Cry" – a heartfelt song her beloved mother, renowned Broadway composer/lyricist Carol Hall, wrote in the 70's for Free to Be…You and Me, an Emmy-award-winning album/TV special created by actress and author Marlo Thomas. Hall was best known for composing music and lyrics for the Broadway musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

