Neo Medical expands its footprint in US and German strategic markets to support the company's global rapid growth

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo Medical, a Swiss-based Medtech company developing value-based care solutions for Functional Fusion in spinal surgery, unveiled today the details of expansion plans in the US and German strategic markets to support the company's rapid growth.

As another step to further establish the company's leading position in this high growth market, Neo Medical announced the acquisition of Trios Medical in Germany. Neo Medical will leverage years of collaboration with TriOs Medical as the company's exclusive German commercial organization to strengthen its position in the +350M€ strategic German thoraco-lumbar fixation market. Since the launch of the first product in Germany in Q2 2017, NEO technologies have been adopted by +100 centres in Germany and used in over 10,000 surgeries, with + 90% surgeries performed by recurrent users.

Neo Medical also announced today the appointment of Jon P. Verbiest to the role of President for the company's operations in the US strategic market. A seasoned professional from the US spine market, Jon worked for 18 years at Synthes Spine and Depuy Synthes before joining K2M, Spine Wave, Silony Medical and H Wave in Director of Sales and Business Development roles in the US. In his new position, Jon will be responsible for further strengthening and scaling Neo Medical commercial activities in the largest Spine market in the world.

Neo Medical also announced today the deployment of a new US-focused organizational structure, with the appointment of new Area Directors to support the company's continued growth in this strategic market for Neo Medical.

Speaking about today's milestones, Vincent Lefauconnier, Neo Medical CEO, said "With a 45% growth in 2020, Neo Medical remains on its rapid development trajectory despite the current health and economic context. This year will continue to see the company accelerating in our two strategic markets, Germany and the US, starting with the milestones announced today, while growing rapidly in the other European regions where we currently operate. I welcome the TriOs Medical team to our group. The fact that we are joining forces today is a testament to our excellent track record in Germany those past years and I look forward to continuing our success story together with the same management team within Neo Medical. I also welcome Jon P. Verbiest as President for our operations in the US, a strategic market for Neo Medical, where we expect to continue our fast growth journey."

About Neo Medical

Focusing on value-based care, Neo Medical develops a new generation of controlled-fixation solutions designed for a more Functional Fusion in spinal surgery, respectful of patients' unique spinal conditions. With only five multi-functional instruments covering most spine indications in a universal approach, the unique proprietary features of Neo Medical solutions ensure an anatomically neutral, balanced, and stable spine load bearing, to achieve a Functional Fusion. Neo Medical fixation solutions also provides everyone involved in spinal surgery with an easier and more efficient experience, and offers additional value by driving factors that limit infections, removing re-sterilization needs, de-cluttering the OR, reducing re-operation rates and the associated costs, while ultimately putting patients, practitioners, payers, providers, and society at large in control. Beyond providing solutions tailored to patients' needs, the Neo Medical value-based care approach participates in preserving the overall environmental sustainability of the broader healthcare system. For more information, please visit: https://www.neo-medical.com/en/index and follow Neo Medical on LinkedIn: @NeoMedical

