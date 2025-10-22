NEO-NOIR THRILLER HOLLYWOOD GRIT STARRING TYRESE GIBSON, MAX MARTINI, PATRICK DUFFY, AND LINDA PURL AVAILABLE ON DEMAND NOW

-Film Supports U.S. Veterans Through Partnership with VME-

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOLLYWOOD GRIT, a new indie thriller starring Tyrese Gibson (Transformers,Fast & Furious), Max Martini (The Unit, Captain Phillips), Patrick Duffy ("Dallas"), Linda Purl ("The Office," "Matlock"), Benito Martinez ("The Shield") and more, is now available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

When his estranged daughter and aspiring singer mysteriously vanishes from the glamorous yet perilous world of a Hollywood jazz club, a fallen detective must confront his past demons and navigate a treacherous path of corruption and deceit to find her, unearthing a conspiracy that shakes him to his core.

"We wanted to make a modern noir that still tips its hat to the old Hollywood classics and eighties action comedies," said director Ryan Curtis. "It's got everything I love in a movie — tension, heart, humor, and a killer original soundtrack that drives the story as much as the characters do."

Hollywood Grit employed numerous military veterans both in front of and behind the camera, representing multiple branches of the United States Armed Forces. As part of the film's commitment to giving back, a portion of the film's proceeds will be donated directly to Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME), helping them continue their vital mission of providing essential resources and support for veterans pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

"VME's mission has always been to help our veterans gain the skills and connections they need to build meaningful careers in the entertainment industry," said Karen Kraft, Board Chair, Veterans In Media & Entertainment. "I am deeply proud of Army veteran, founding member and now film director, Ryan Curtis, for creating a project that perfectly aligned with our goals. He brought together seasoned veteran professionals and newer VME members gaining their first on-set experience - building a production powered by mentorship and opportunity and collaboration. We're excited for everyone to see HOLLYWOOD GRIT, a terrific film that fans everywhere will truly enjoy!"

Making his film scoring debut on HOLLYWOOD GRIT, composer, producer, and jazz musician Nick Gomez created the film score, as well as co-wrote and produced eight new songs for the soundtrack. His powerfully evocative music for the film rooted in various hues of jazz serve as another character in the film, enhancing the elements of noir, bolstering the story's nuanced darkness and intrigue, and underscoring the dramatic vision of the filmmakers.

HOLLYWOOD GRIT was directed by Ryan Curtis who also co-wrote the film with Kristina Denton. The film stars Max Martini, Tyrese Gibson, Linda Purl, Patrick Duffy, Nikki Howard, Linc Hand, David B. Meadows, Caylee Cowan, Benito Martinez, Ysabela Espinosa. It was produced by Scott Adler, Ryan Curtis, Justin Folger, Bryan Eliacin, Max Martini, David B. Meadows and executive produced by Scott Adler, Melanie McClain, Michael Guerin, Greg Scott, Dana Guerin, Alex Cutler, Jed Klemlow, Arron Nelson. HOLLYWOOD GRIT was first released in theaters on August 22, 2025.

For more information on the film HOLLYWOOD GRIT, please check out the official website https://hollywoodgrit.com

Instagram: @HollywoodGritFilm.

For more information on the VME:

https://vmeconnect.org/

https://www.instagram.com/vmeconnect/

