Neo Online's Steady Development Recognized by Investors in 2018 Open Day

Since its establishment, Neo Online has always maintained close and effective communication with investors through face to face meetings. On that day, the investors visited the Neo Intelligent Wealth Center, a client-oriented wealth management center developed by Neo Capital.

At the meeting, the executives of Neo made respective briefings on such areas as compliance upgrade, risk control, data operation and product characteristics in a truthful and realistic manner, and had in-depth interchanges with the investors on the issues they are concerned about. Wu Kedi made the initial introduction to Neo Online in terms of platform construction, asset introduction, customer groups served, and borrower's persona, with special mention of the strict selection criteria that Neo Online adopts to introduce external asset partners so as to enhance the safety of assets. At present, its external partners cover such backgrounds as first-class asset organizations, listed companies, well-famed venture investments, and state-owned enterprises.

Alex Cheung and Lin Jun respectively introduced the investors to Neo Capital's risk control framework with several committees, such as the Risk Control Compliance and Audit Committee and the Anti-Money Laundering Committee, installed under the group's board of directors to implement risk management at each and every level. According to Alex, Neo has adopted such strict risk management systems as the pre-lending review of authenticity, verification of credit standing during the lending, and post-lending restoration of missing information, narrowed down to such specified business processes as the prevention and control measurements before the lending, control measures during the lending, and managing measures after the lending so as to carry out full-cycle business management.

Regarding the issue of compliance upgrades, Joan Bai, the head of the Legal Affairs & Compliance Management Center of Neo Capital, explained from two major parts by demonstrating the overall progress of compliance upgrades in Neo Online as well as the underlying logic behind the regulation of product compliance. She also mentioned that in order to meet the requirements of administrative measures in terms of supervised information disclosure and registration on records, Neo Online has advanced related compliance work respectively. Lin Guorong, Director in charge of the data department of Neo Online, also introduced to the company's overall operation data, user persona, and so forth.

To date, Neo Online has registered over 5.82 million users. Among the investors, Ms. Zhao, who came from Dalian to Shenzhen to attend the meeting, thus expressed at the end of the meeting: "I have perceived the professionalism and responsible attitude of the team of Neo in today's meeting. I am looking forward to seeing the Neo team better serving the investors in the future."

By holding open days with investors regularly, Neo Online anticipates making use of sincere face-to-face communications to bridge the distance between investors. At the same time, Neo Online also welcomes visits and exchanges from more investors. In the future, Neo Online will continue to develop steadily, embrace supervision and regulation actively, and provide better and more considerate financial services to each user.

About Neo Online

Launched in June 2013, Neo Online (www.xiaoniu88.com) is the Inclusive financial platform developed by Neo Capital Management Group., Ltd. Neo Online's vision is to make investment and financing become transparent, simple and efficient, to achieve the preservation and appreciation of all people, and become China's influential Internet financial services platform. According to the 2016 China Internet Financial Platform Risk Rating and Analysis Report published by The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Neo Online ranked sixth nation-wide and first in South China.

About Neo Capital

Neo Capital Management Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 with four main management centers set up in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Neo Capital has formed an ecosystem of wealth management, inclusive finance, consumer finance and investment management. It is committed to providing comprehensive and professional family financial services to the community.

