NEO Semiconductor 3D X-DRAMTM Awarded "Best of Show" for Most Innovative Memory Technology

3D X-DRAMTM, the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM cell array, targeted to solve DRAM's capacity bottleneck and replace the entire 2D DRAM market received top honors at Flash Memory Summit 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Memory Summit – NEO Semiconductor , a leading developer of innovative technologies for 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory, today announced that its ground-breaking technology, 3D X-DRAM™, captured the top prize at Flash Memory Summit 2023, winning the "Best of Show" award for the Most Innovative Memory Technology. This category addresses innovations that will change the way high-performance memory is used in products and raise the bar to new levels of performance, availability, endurance and scalability.

NEO Semiconductor 3D X-DRAMTM Awarded Flash Memory Summit 2023 Best of Show for Most Innovative Memory Technology

"The ability for DRAM technology to scale in recent years has slowed dramatically, yet the demands for high performance computers that can address workloads such as AI, machine learning and big data analytics create an insatiable appetite for significantly more DRAM than is possible today," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize NEO Semiconductor's 3D X-DRAM solution as the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM cell array that reduces the number of chips required for a DRAM product and has the ability to increase memory capacity by up to 800%."

"3D X-DRAM™ will revolutionize the future computer memory system and enable a whole new world of products and applications, that up until now weren't even possible. DRAM will play a key role in the current booming AI era, as high-density and high-speed memories are required to process the AI algorithm for huge amounts of data, like ChatGPT," said Andy Hsu, Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor. "We are honored and thankful to accept this prestigious award, and I applaud the entire NEO Semiconductor team for the hard work and dedication it has taken to make this ground-breaking technology a reality."

3D X-DRAM™ is the first 3D DRAM, based on today's 3D NAND flash process, without developing a new process. This will greatly reduce the risk, and save huge amount of development time, and cost. By using the current 230 layers, it can increase the DRAM density by 8 times, to reach 128 Gb. The density can be continuously increased by stacking more layers. This can provide huge amount of local memory for CPU and solve the bottleneck of today's AI system.

About NEO Semiconductor

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash and DRAM technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 23 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND™ that can achieve SLC performance from TLC and QLC memory to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. In 2022, the company launched its X-DRAM™ technology, representing a new architecture that can deliver DRAM with the world's lowest power consumption. In 2023, NEO launched its ground-breaking 3D X-DRAM™ technology, a game changer in the memory industry, enabling the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM to solve capacity scaling bottlenecks and move the market past the limitations of 2D DRAM. For more information, visit https://neosemic.com/.

