NEO Semiconductor Reveals a Performance Boosting Floating Body Cell Mechanism for 3D X-DRAM during IEEE IMW 2024 in Seoul, Republic of Korea

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Semiconductor, a leading developer of innovative technologies for 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory, today announced a performance boosting Floating Body Cell Mechanism for 3D X-DRAM. Andy Hsu, Founder & CEO presented groundbreaking Technology CAD (TCAD) simulation results for NEO's 3D X-DRAM™ during the 16th IEEE International Memory Workshop (IMW) 2024 in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The traditional 2D Floating Body Cell uses body effect resulting in small sensing window. NEO’s 3D X-DRAM Floating Body Cell BCM mechanism uses back-gate voltage to change channel depth, which increases data retention by 40,000X and sensing window by 20X.

Neo Semiconductor reveals a unique performance boosting mechanism called Back-gate Channel-depth Modulation (BCM) for Floating Body Cell that can increase data retention by 40,000X and sensing window by 20X.

"Unlike the traditional 2D Floating Body Cell that uses body effect to change the cell current, our BCM mechanism employs a back-gate voltage to modulate the channel depth. This patented invention increases the sensing window and data retention significantly, that will result in faster and more reliable DRAM, and reduce the refresh frequency to save power," said Andy Hsu, Founder & CEO of NEO Semiconductor. "We are proud to lead the DRAM industry into the 3D era while solving the capacity scaling bottleneck that the current 2D DRAM is experiencing".

NEO Semiconductor's 3D X-DRAM™ is a first-of-its-kind 3D NAND-like DRAM cell array structure based on floating body cell technology. It can be manufactured using today's mature 3D NAND-like process. Based on Neo's estimates, 3D X-DRAM™ technology can achieve 128 Gb density with 300 layers, which is 8 times today's DRAM density. It can also reduce the chip's footprint and power consumption.

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash and DRAM technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 24 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND™ that can achieve SLC performance from TLC and QLC memory to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. In 2022, the company launched its X-DRAM™ technology, representing a new architecture that can deliver DRAM with the world's lowest power consumption. In 2023, NEO launched its ground-breaking 3D X-DRAM™ technology, a game changer in the memory industry, enabling the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM to solve capacity scaling bottlenecks and move the market past the limitations of 2D DRAM. For more information, visit https://neosemic.com/.

