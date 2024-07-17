NEO Semiconductor to Present its 3D X-AI, Game-changing 3D Memory with AI Processing, in Keynote Address at FMS 2024: the Future of Memory and Storage

CEO Andy Hsu will introduce NEO Semiconductor's 3D X-AI™, a game-changing 3D memory with AI processing that combines data storage and data processing in a single chip, accelerating neural performance by 100X and reducing power consumption by 99%

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Semiconductor, a leading developer of innovative technologies for 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory, today announced its participation at FMS 2024: the Future of Memory and Storage, taking place in person in Santa Clara, California, on August 6-8. CEO, Andy Hsu, will deliver a keynote address titled "New 3D AI Chip Technology Accelerates Generative AI" on August 6th at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

Based on NEO's award-winning 3D X-DRAM™ technology, 3D X-AI simulates artificial neural networks (ANNs), including synapses for weight data storage and neurons for data processing, making it ideally suited to accelerate next-generation AI chips and applications. 3D X-AI substitutes for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and is expected to significantly evolve AI chip design and AI workload optimization. A single 3D X-AI die includes 300 layers of 3D memory with 128 Gb (gigabit) capacity and 1 layer of neural circuitry with 8,000 neurons supporting up to 10 TB/s (terabytes per second) of AI processing throughput per die. Using twelve 3D X-AI dies stacked with HBM packaging can scale 3D X-AI chip capacity and performance by 12X to reach 1,536 Gb (192 GB) capacity and 120 TB/s processing throughput with a single 3D X-AI chip.

"Typical AI chips use processor-based neural networks. This involves combining high-bandwidth memory to simulate synapses for storing weight data and graphical processing units (GPUs) to simulate neurons for performing mathematical calculations. Performance is limited by the data transfer between HBM and GPU, with back-and-forth data transfer lowering AI chip performance and increasing power consumption," said Andy Hsu, Founder & CEO of NEO Semiconductor. "AI chips with 3D X-AI use memory-based neural networks. These chips possess neural network functions with synapses and neurons in each 3D X-AI chip. They are used to drastically reduce the heavy workload of data transfer data between GPU and HBM when performing AI operations. Our invention drastically improves AI chip performance and sustainability".

About NEO Semiconductor

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash, 3D DRAM, and 3D AI technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 25 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND™ that can achieve SLC performance from TLC and QLC memory to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. In 2022, the company launched its X-DRAM™ technology, representing a new architecture that can deliver DRAM with the world's lowest power consumption. In 2023, NEO launched its ground-breaking 3D X-DRAM™ technology, a game changer in the memory industry, enabling the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM to solve capacity scaling bottlenecks and move the market past the limitations of 2D DRAM. In 2024, 3D X-AI™ technology was unveiled to pioneer AI neural networks in 3D memory to revolutionize the performance, power consumption, and cost of AI Chips. For more information, visit https://neosemic.com/.

