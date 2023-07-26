NEO Semiconductor to Present Its Ground-Breaking 3D NAND and 3D DRAM Architectures in Keynote Address at Flash Memory Summit 2023

CEO Andy Hsu will introduce new applications and variations for 3D NAND flash and 3D DRAM, including a new AI application called "Local Computing", drastically increasing AI chip performance to a new level never reached before

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Semiconductor, a leading developer of innovative technologies for 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory, today announced its participation at Flash Memory Summit 2023, taking place in person in Santa Clara, California, on August 8-10. CEO, Andy Hsu, will deliver a keynote address titled "New Architectures which will Drive Future 3D NAND and 3D DRAM Solutions" on August 9th at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time.

Neo’s innovative 3D X-DRAM can drastically increase the onboard HBM density for AI chips

Earlier this year, Neo Semiconductor announced the launch of its ground-breaking technology, 3D X-DRAM™. This development is the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM cell array that is targeted to solve DRAM's capacity bottleneck and replace the entire 2D DRAM market. 3D X-DRAM™ can be manufactured using the existing 3D NAND flash memory process with minor changes, significantly reducing the time and cost spent developing a new 3D process. During the keynote, Mr. Hsu will reveal the 3D X-DRAM™ process flow and technical details.

A new AI application for 3D X-DRAM™ called "Local Computing" will be disclosed, drastically increasing AI chip performance to a new level never reached before. Also, Neo Semiconductor will show other new memory structures derived from 3D X-DRAM™ for 3D NOR flash memory, 3D Ferroelectric RAM (FFRAM), 3D Resistive RAM (RRAM), 3D Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), and 3D Phase Change Memory (PCM). These new memory structures will bring technological breakthroughs for migrating these memory cells from 2D into 3D.

"I'm truly looking forward to sharing our newest ground-breaking architectures at Flash Memory Summit 2023 that create unprecedented value for semiconductor companies manufacturing memory products, cloud providers and enterprise companies implementing storage solutions," said Andy Hsu, Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor and an accomplished technology inventor with more than 120 U.S. patents. "A new DRAM structure, leveraging 3D design, is urgently needed to overcome scaling issues. 3D X-DRAM™ provides a high-speed, high-density, low-cost, and high-yield solution that will ignite a new generation of applications and services for the future."

DRAM and NAND flash memory are two of the most important types of memory in computer and electronic systems. In the past 30 years, DRAM and NAND flash have successfully migrated through many generations to enhance system performance. However, in the recent AI era, DRAM has suffered from capacity scaling limits, and NAND flash has suffered from low-speed performance. These two issues need to be urgently addressed to meet the requirement of AI applications. In his keynote, Mr. Hsu will address these challenges and present two innovative technologies - 3D X-DRAM™ and 3D X-NAND™ - to overcome these challenges.

Flash Memory Summit is the world's largest storage industry conference and draws record attendance, including global enterprises seeking new and powerful solutions. Neo Semiconductor is going to showcase its technologies in booth number 215. To schedule a meeting with NEO Semiconductor at Flash Memory Summit, please contact: [email protected].

About NEO Semiconductor

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash and DRAM technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 23 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND™ that can achieve SLC performance from TLC and QLC memory to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. In 2022, the company launched its X-DRAM™ technology, representing a new architecture that can deliver DRAM with the world's lowest power consumption. In 2023, NEO launched its ground-breaking 3D X-DRAM™ technology, a game changer in the memory industry, enabling the world's first 3D NAND-like DRAM to solve capacity scaling bottlenecks and move the market past the limitations of 2D DRAM. For more information, visit https://neosemic.com/.

