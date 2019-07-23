Neo4j & Thales Team Up to Offer Graph Data-at-Rest Encryption

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j , the leader in graph databases, announced today a comprehensive integration between Neo4j Enterprise Edition and Thales Vormetric Transparent Encryption to deliver data-at-rest encryption.

The integration provides industrial strength encryption-at-rest for the Neo4j graph database, and helps Neo4j users meet more stringent security and compliance requirements while maintaining hardware and software performance.

Vormetric data-at-rest encryption is a powerful addition to the enterprise security capabilities offered by Neo4j Enterprise Edition

Gartner identifies "Graph" to be a top 10 data and analytics technology trend for 2019.

Gartner also states in Top 10 Data and Analytics Technology Trends That Will Change Your Business, Rita Sallam et al, April 11, 2019: "The application of graph processing and graph databases will grow at 100% annually through 2022 to continuously accelerate data preparation and enable more complex and adaptive data science."

As the graph database market matures, it's more vital than ever to protect the confidentiality, integrity and accessibility of data.

Given the real-time nature and extreme performance requirements of many of Neo4j's mission-critical enterprise deployments, sacrificing performance for security isn't an option. The integration with Thales Vormetric Transparent Encryption delivers strong encryption seamlessly, without impacting performance.

Neo4j's VP of Products, Philip Rathle, welcomed the integration with Thales.

"As Neo4j becomes a staple component in our customers' data architectures, we've seen growing demand for data-at-rest encryption to further augment the security and encryption features built into Neo4j Enterprise Edition," said Rathle. "With Vormetric Transparent Encryption Neo4j customers in security-sensitive industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare are in an even better position to push the limits of innovation, with end-to-end graph database security that doesn't hinder performance."

Arun Gowda, VP, global business development for cloud protection and licensing activity at Thales, is pleased to support the integration between Neo4j Enterprise Edition and Vormetric Transparent Encryption.

"Industry leaders are using graph databases to gain an entirely new perspective on their customers to drive innovation and stay competitive," said Gowda. "We're excited to work with Neo4j so joint customers can leverage graph-powered business transformation with our widely deployed and trusted data security solutions."

The Neo4j and Thales integration ensures enterprise policy and regulatory compliance for Neo4j instances including data-at-rest encryption with centralized key management , privileged user access control, and security intelligence to meet compliance reporting requirements.

The solution is deployed without any changes to infrastructure so security teams can implement encryption with minimal disruption, effort or cost. The integration protects data wherever it resides: on-premises, across multiple clouds or within big data and container environments.

Thales's Vormetric data-at-rest encryption is a powerful addition to the robust security features that Neo4j Enterprise Edition users already enjoy, with features such as client-server and intra-cluster wire encryption, Kerberos and LDAP integration, role-based access control, graph perspectives in Neo4j Bloom, and a slew of fine-grained access and visibility controls coming soon.

