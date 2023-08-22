Neo4j Adds Vector Search Capability Within Its Native Graph Database for Richer Generative AI Insights

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j®, the world's leading graph database and analytics company, announced that it has integrated native vector search as part of its core database capabilities. The result enables customers to achieve richer insights from semantic search and generative AI applications, and serve as long-term memory for LLMs, all while reducing hallucinations.

Neo4j's graph database can be used to create knowledge graphs, which capture and connect explicit relationships between entities, enabling AI systems to reason, infer, and retrieve relevant information effectively. The result ensures more accurate, explainable, and transparent outcomes for LLMs and other generative AI applications. By contrast, vector searches capture implicit patterns and relationships based on items with similar data characteristics, rather than exact matches, which are useful when searching for similar text or documents, making recommendations, and identifying other patterns. 

"We see value in combining the implicit relationships uncovered by vectors with the explicit and factual relationships and patterns illuminated by graph," said Emil Eifrem, Co-Founder and CEO, Neo4j. "Customers when innovating with generative AI also need to trust that the results of their deployments are accurate, transparent, and explainable. With LLMs evolving so dynamically, Neo4j has become foundational for enterprises seeking to push the envelope on what's possible for their data and their business."

Neo4j today powers generative AI deployments for multiple Fortune 500 enterprises that include an Asia-based energy multinational, a US-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, and an EMEA-based information and analytics leader, among others. The June 2023 Gartner® report, AI Design Patterns for Knowledge Graphs and Generative AI, states that Knowledge graphs provide the perfect complement to LLM-based solutions where high thresholds of accuracy and correctness need to be attained."

This latest advancement follows from Neo4j's recent product integration with Google Cloud's generative AI features in Vertex AI in June, enabling users to transform unstructured data into knowledge graphs, which users can then query using natural language and ground their LLMs against factual set of patterns and criteria to prevent hallucinations. Neo4j's native graph database became fully integrated with Microsoft Azure in April 2023. In December 2022, the company was recognized for the first time in the Gartner®️ Magic Quadrant™️ for Cloud Database Management Systems, which was the first time that native graph vendors were included.

Neo4j created the property graph model and is the leading graph database in the market, used by more than 75 of the Fortune 100. More details on Neo4j's vector index search capability can be found here.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Neo4j
Neo4j, the Graph Database & Analytics leader, helps organizations find hidden relationships and patterns across billions of data connections deeply, easily and quickly. Customers leverage the structure of their connected data to reveal new ways of solving their most pressing business problems, from fraud detection, customer 360, knowledge graphs, supply chain, personalization, IoT, network management, and more – even as their data grows. Neo4j's full graph stack delivers powerful native graph storage, data science, advanced analytics, and visualization, with enterprise-grade security controls, scalable architecture and ACID compliance. Neo4j's community of data leaders comprises a vibrant, open-source community of more than 250,000 developers, data scientists, and architects across hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and NGOs. Visit neo4j.com.

© 2023 Neo4j, Inc., Neo Technology®, Neo4j®, Cypher®, Neo4j® Bloom™, Neo4j Graph Data Science Library™, Neo4j® Aura™, Neo4j® AuraDS™, and Neo4j® AuraDB™ are registered trademarks or a trademark of Neo4j, Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.

