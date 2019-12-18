Neo4j Announces 2019 Graphie Award Winners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j , the leader in graph databases, has announced the winners of the 2019 Neo4j Graphie Awards .

The Graphie Awards celebrate the world's most innovative graph technology applications, recognizing success in connected data across multiple categories. Neo4j's global community of customers, partners, startup program members, investigative and data journalists, developers and ambassadors were considered for their graph-based projects.

"It's staggering and humbling to see the impact that our global graph community has on business, humanity and the world around us," said Lance Walter, CMO at Neo4j. "The 2019 Graphie Award winners are a spectacular example of the innovation, scale and new data revelations that Neo4j powers for our users."

Congratulations to the 2019 Graphie Award winners, who include:

Graph Innovation: Compliance Solutions: D&B , The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is a company that provides commercial data, analytics, and insights for businesses. D&B uses Neo4j to help their clients meet new Beneficial Ownership regulations to help their clients battle money laundering and fraud, while accelerating their path to compliance.

Graph Innovation: Aerospace & Manufacturing: Lockheed Martin Space builds satellites and spacecraft that do amazing things for government and commercial customers. Right now, the team is leveraging Neo4j to support digitizing efforts to integrate multiple processes to create a consistent data thread across the entire product lifecycle . With these advancements, users will have streamlined access to data to provide answers to highly complex queries.

Graph Impact: AI & Cybersecurity: Omnia AI , Deloitte Canada's artificial intelligence practice uses Neo4j for threat management using Attack Path Modelling (APM), an application within Omnia AI's CyFi Cyber AI Suite. Based on Omnia AI's proprietary intelligence and machine learning, APM is an AI-led graph-based tool that provides ongoing assessment and unified visualization of cyber risks and attack paths that threaten an organization's critical assets.

Graph Innovation: Enterprise Knowledge Graphs: Ping An Technology , the high-tech core of Ping An Group, is committed to using AI, cloud and other cutting-edge technologies to support the efficient collaborative development of Ping An's businesses. Ping An Technology uses Neo4j as part of their knowledge mapping to fully understand and analyze business process across the enterprise and the industry as a whole.

Graph Innovation: Product Development & Automotive Industry: Volvo Cars , a Swedish multinational automotive company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, uses Neo4j to support the management of their complex product development lifecycle across disparate data silos for an integrated look at the product development data.

Graph Impact: Most Valuable Practice (MVP): EY 's Emerging Technology Practice and Advanced Analytics Practice have each delivered a number of impactful graph database implementation projects working with Neo4j that contributed to exceptional customer experiences. EY has over 100 Neo4j certified resources on four continents delivering value to its clients leveraging Neo4j's graph technology. EY continues to delight customers with innovative graph solutions that help drive revenue, efficiency and engagement.

Graph Community MVP: Dr. Estelle Scifo , Lead Data Scientist for Motion-S in Luxembourg. Dr. Scifo has a broad range of experience, starting in nuclear and particle physics and working at CERN, before applying her data science skills in geo-spatial property and transportation projects. She has published a video Course on Neo4j Graph Algorithms with Packt Publishing , has written a number of articles on graph analytics, and most recently Estelle participated in the Global Graph Hack, creating neomap, an application for visualising nodes with geographical attributes on a map.

Graph Community MVP: Jhonathan Soares is an educator at UNICAMP, .NET Architect, Microsoft MVP, MongoDB Ambassador and a Certified Neo4j Developer from São Paulo, Brazil. Jhonathan has been very engaged in the Neo4j community for many years, actively involved in the organization of regional NoSQL conferences and many local meetups in his area. His self-determination and motivation to help others learn and adopt graph databases into their stack has motivated him to volunteer to translate the eBook: Definitive Guide to Graph Databases to Portuguese.

Graphs4Good: Tackling the Opioid Crisis: Neo4j's Cynthia Femano , Bob Liebowitz and Mark Quinsland each worked on their own time with public data sets (CDC, DEA, ARCOS, Medicaid and more) to understand the opioid epidemic , an increasingly lethal, complex and widespread issue. Due to the epidemic's inherent connectedness, graph analysis reveals a large web of people and organizations , including corrupt pharmacies, smugglers, drug dealers and middlemen – as well as the people in between.

