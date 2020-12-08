Neo4j Announces 2020 Graphie Award Winners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the leader in graph technology, today announced the winners of the 2020 Neo4j Graphie Awards . The annual awards recognize the organizations and individuals who demonstrate excellence in innovation and implementation of Neo4j graph technology across the global graph community.

This year, Neo4j acknowledges enterprise customers, startups, developers, partners and educators, in various categories representing 10 countries. The award celebrates success in leveraging the unique power of context-rich connected data that graph technology provides across each industry and sector. Winners are selected based on the scope of the organizational or societal challenge being addressed, the positive impact of the application and the exemplary use of graph technology.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Neo4j Graphie Awards, who include:

Neo4j Customers

Meredith Corporation : Graph Data Science at Scale

Graph Data Science at Scale Danish Business Authority : Machine Learning for Automated Fraud Prediction

: Machine Learning for Automated Fraud Prediction Allianz Benelux : Innovation Using Graph for Customer Golden Profile & Fraud Detection

Innovation Using Graph for Customer Golden Profile & Fraud Detection Woodside Energy : AI for Enterprise Knowledge Share

AI for Enterprise Knowledge Share Minka for Transfiya: Real-Time Transaction Processing

Real-Time Transaction Processing Tourism Media : Graphs for Intelligent Content Curation

Graphs for Intelligent Content Curation VDAB : Empowering Jobseekers Through Graph-Based Search at Scale

Members of the Graph Ecosystem

EY : Global Services Provider of the Year

Global Services Provider of the Year Beijing We-Yun Data Co. Ltd : Graph Impact in APAC - China Market

Graph Impact in APAC - GraphAware : International Expansion Partner of the Year

International Expansion Partner of the Year NEORIS : Breakthrough Partner in the Americas

The Graph Community

Neo4j is among the world's top 20 databases and was recently recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Graph Data Platforms , Q4 2020. The report mentions, "customers often use the platform for real-time recommendations, AI, graph-based search, data science, customer 360, and master data management (MDM)." Lance Walter, CMO at Neo4j shared his thoughts on how the 2020 Graphie winners have shaped the sector.

"The Neo4j Graphie Awards is our opportunity to recognize and honor the incredible organizations and individuals who have impacted and inspired the world through the use of graph technology," Walter said. "We're proud to be part of recognizing such talent and the part that each of our winners has played in teaching the world more about the power of graph technology."

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the leader in graph database technology. As the world's most widely deployed graph database, we help global brands – including Comcast , NASA , UBS and Volvo – to reveal and predict how people, processes and systems are interrelated. Using this relationships-first approach, applications built using Neo4j tackle connected data challenges such as analytics and artificial intelligence , fraud detection , real-time recommendations and knowledge graphs . Find out more at neo4j.com .

